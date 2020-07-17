Combined no-hitter sends PV to next round

With Young so close to the 110-pitch limit, it was a prime opportunity for Clausen to start the seventh clean.

“Seth is a grinder, I’ve gotten really close with him this season, just seeing him improve over the offseason to now, it’s huge,” Young said. “I’m happy for him. It takes a lot of confidence going into our game against North Scott now.”

Clausen said he was confident leaning on his experience in previous high-stress situations in substate and knew he would be called on first. He struck out Burlington’s 7-8-9 hitters to close the win.

“I just had the mindset that I was better than them,” he said, “and had to throw strikes to get them out.”

In addition to three errors, Burlington reached on five walks.

Burlington coach Brock Schneden credited PV’s pitching, saying his team needed to make better adjustments

“Young was better than us tonight. He competed hard out there,” he said. “You’ve got to tip your cap to him.”

Young said a 1-5 stretch to close the season and a second-place tie in the MAC was not how they wanted the regular season to go, but the team is turning the page.

“We just use that as motivation,” Young said. “At our team dinner last night, we were all saying that we’ve got to do everything we can and leave the regular season behind.”

