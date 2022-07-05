Comets edge Anamosa to advance to district final

IOWA CITY — While the West Liberty High School baseball team received a gem of a pitching performance from Caleb Wulf, one of the biggest throws of the game came from Comet center fielder Ryan Cassady.

Clinging to a 4-2 lead with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Devin Brophy stepped to the plate for Class 2A ninth-ranked Anamosa and drove a line drive base hit up the middle to score Miken Wheeler.

But after Cassady fielded it cleanly, he came up firing and cut the Blue Raiders' Jared Nelson down at third base for the final out to preserve a 4-3 West Liberty win in Tuesday's 2A District 9 semifinal at Iowa City Regina High School.

"I saw the ball come up the middle and knew the runner would be safe (at home)," said the West Liberty center fielder. "And I heard my teammates yelling, 'Three, three, three,' so I hucked it in there and hoped for the best, really."

The Comets advance in Substate 5 to play at Regina again on Saturday against the winner of the hosting Regals and West Branch.

"There isn't one word to describe this win," said the senior Wulf. "There were a lot of emotions through that game. We just had to stay steady and play as a team. I think, ultimately, that really helped us in the end."

West Liberty (14-8) nearly got a complete game from starting pitcher Caleb Wulf. The senior Southeastern Community College commit went 6 ⅔, struck out eight and allowed just one hit before handing it over to junior Drake Collins for the save. Wulf improved to 5-0 for the year.

"I was ready," Collins said. "I've gotten used to being put in tough situations. But I've got a good defense behind me. I feel like we've got a good mindset in close games. It's the backyard mentality. It's just like playing whiffle ball in the backyard."

The one hit that Wulf surrendered — a two-run home run to left-center off the bat of Sam Wilt — gave Anamosa a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third after No. 9 hitter Ky Kaufmann reached on one of the six walks drawn by the Blue Raiders.

Each team had two hits.

"Right there, I just wanted to bear down, stop the bleeding and get us back in the dugout and up swinging," Caleb Wulf said. "Winning the way we did was huge, especially when we're starting so many young guys. They're starting to believe in themselves more and more. That's going to help us Saturday and hopefully further than that."

Anamosa (18-9) left runners stranded in each of the first two innings after Comet leadoff hitter Colin Cassady singled and scored on a wild pitch for the game's first run.

The Comets rallied in the sixth when Seth Axsom walked to lead off the frame, and Ryan Cassady singled. Both would work around the bases and score on Anamosa pitches that reached the backstop.

"All year, we've made a point to try and do all the little things right," head coach Troy Wulf said. "We got some sacrifice bunts down to make them have to make a play."

A Ryan Cassady sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh added the fourth run for West Liberty before the freshman made an even bigger play with the strike from center to third baseman Ryker Dengler to end the game.

"Ryker Dengler played his tail off at third. We've been talking all year to our outfielders about which base to throw to and keeping the throws low," Troy Wulf said. "And to our infielders about catching and tagging. Just those little things we've been hammering all summer. They were aggressive on the bases. Ryan made a great throw and Ryker made an equally great catch and tag."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.