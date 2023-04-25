An already deep Moline High School baseball team welcomed the addition of some pitching depth Tuesday.

Senior Conner Schimmel saw his most extensive work of the season on the mound to help the Maroons to a 4-1 Western Big 6 victory over Quincy at Holmgren Field.

The right-hander, who had worked just one inning previously this season, held the Blue Devils to a pair of hits through 4.2 innings of work.

“I feel like I threw the ball pretty well and with all of the guys behind me working hard on defense, it gives me the confidence to go out there and pitch," Schimmel said.

And mostly, it simply felt good to be on the mound competing again.

“We’ve got a lot of good pitchers on our team and if I can step in and give us some more depth, that’s great," Schimmel said. “It felt good to be out there and helping the best I could."

Schimmel combined with Ethan Mesich-Fiems and Alex Schimmel on the four-hit victory that moved Moline to 18-5 on the season, including a 9-1 record in Western Big Six play.

Maroons coach Craig Schimmel said it was good to see the senior go back to work on the mound.

“He’s on a bit of a pitch count right now, but to have him back out there is good for him and good for our team," the Moline coach said. "Ethan gave us another good outing. He’s really settled into that role and is giving us some great work."

The solid effort was needed to counter the solid start Kyle Taylor gave Quincy, recording four of his five strikeouts the first time through the Moline order.

“Their pitcher did a nice job mixing his two, three pitches well early but I thought our guys did a nice job of adjusting," coach Schimmel said. “We have a lot of experience on this team, 14 seniors and two, three juniors who are in their third season with us and that second, third time through the order, they usually adjust to what they’re seeing."

Taylor found no answer for the Maroons’ Hunter Warren and Seamus Boyle, who combined for five of Moline’s six hits.

Warren, who began a three-hit game with a first-inning triple, drove home the first of Moline’s two runs in the third inning with a single to right that scored Kalen Paquin after he opened the inning by reaching on an error.

Boyle followed with the first of his two RBI base hits, scoring Warren after he had stolen second base.

“We’re doing what we can to try to get into scoring position and counting on each other to drive the next run in," Warren said. “We’ve got the depth to make that work."

Alex Logan scored the Blue Devils’ lone run in the fifth when Jansen Lewis reached on an error, but the Maroons went right back to work.

Single runs for Moline in the bottom half of the fifth and the sixth proved to be too much for Quincy (8-7, 3-5).

Boyle sliced a single through the left side of the infield in the fifth to give the Maroons a 3-1 lead, scoring Warren after he had reached on an infield single and swiped second.

Josh Morales pushed Moline’s final run across in the sixth, scoring Conner Schimmel with a single to left.

“I felt like we came through with the timely hits when we needed them," coach Schimmel said. "Those runs late, Boyle’s RBI single and Morales’ hit to add on another run there in the sixth, those were big hits and big runs for us, good timely hits."