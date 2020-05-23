Coss: Cooperation, patience needed to make summer sports work

Those are just a few.

Suffice to say, this condensed season is going to be like nothing any of us have witnessed before. We’re living in unprecedented and unpredictable times.

This isn’t about passing judgment on whether Iowa should or should not be playing on diamonds across the state this summer.

You could make the argument we’re rushing into this prematurely and the plethora of obstacles aren’t worth putting individuals in danger for what will amount to a five- or six-week season.

Conversely, we need to begin the healing process and this can be part of the solution if executed correctly.

Baseball and softball are probably the safest sports to achieve that.

There aren’t hundreds of fans piled into a cramped gymnasium. The majority of athletes, with the exception of the batter, catcher and home plate umpire, are spread out across the diamond. The amount of contact is limited compared to football, basketball, wrestling or soccer.

It also gives administrators and state officials a chance to take notes and see what guidelines must be implemented for a potential fall season.

Regardless, cooperation and patience are necessary to pull this off.