Czarnetzki, Durant walks it off against Wilton

DURANT — With a game-winning hit by Bryce Czarnetzki, the Durant High School baseball team got to ring the victory bell.

The fate of the team’s season came down to Czarnetzki and he came through with a game-winning hit to advance the Wildcats into the Class 2A District 5 second round with a 7-6 win over the Wilton Beavers in Durant on Saturday night.

“We started off slow tonight,” Czarnetzki said. “But I just kept telling my teammates in the dugout that I didn’t want to go home tonight. I told them to stay loud and that helped us a lot.”

Czarnetzki’s hit drove in Ben Orr, who singled with one away in the seventh. That was after Nolan DeLong drew a leadoff walk and stole second for the third time of the game. DeLong ended the game 2 for 2 with two walks and three runs scored.

“We never gave up,” said Durant head coach Shawn Dierickx. “That was a trait the team had two years ago (when we went to state). It was good to see that they kept fighting no matter what tonight.”

Durant trailed through the first six innings of play.

Senior Ben Orr tied the game at six with a shot down the first-base line that scored DeLong from third.

Durant, the district's third seed, advances to play in Cascade on Tuesday against second-seeded Camanche.

Durant pulled closer in the sixth as Brady Meincke singled in Charlie Huesmann, who was running for Czarnetzki after he singled and Drake Shelangoski walked. That came after Wilton retired the first two hitters of the frame.

Senior Mount Mercy recruit Nolan Townsend served up a two-RBI single in the sixth to put Wilton up 6-3. The Beavers got going in the frame with a one-out double by No. 9 hitter Josh Garvin. Aidan Walker then reset the order and singled to set the table for Townsend.

Wilton scored in each of the first three innings.

Senior Gavin Schnepper drove the first pitch he saw from Durant starter Ethan Gast over the left field wall to score Nolan Townsend after he singled off the right field wall.

Schnepper walked in the third and came around to score when Josh Garvin took the fourth free base of the inning for Wilton with all the bases occupied.

After Schnepper’s blast gave Wilton a 2-0 lead, Durant (14-8) cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first when DeLong walked, stole second and scored on a sacrifice fly by Orr, who was all-state in 2A as a junior.

Durant pulled to within one again after Wilton took a 4-1 lead through 2 ½. DeLong and Gast singled with two outs. Both would score on a base hit up the middle by Garrett Hollenback to make it 4-3.

“I took some terrible swings my first at-bat,” Hollenback said. “I was just waiting for a curveball and when I saw it, I thought ‘I gotta hit this’ and went (opposite field to right) with it.

“One thing this team does well is fight back.”

Gast started the game on the mound for Durant and gave way to Orr, both senior Loras College commits, in the third with Durant behind trailing 3-1. Orr got the win. Drake Shelangoski got the final outs for Durant.

The teams split two regular-season matchups.

Wilton (5-17) started the season 1-16 but finished the regular season with four straight wins, including one over Durant.

“I”m very proud of how we battled toward the end of the year,” Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. “That’s the way it goes, though.

“Our seniors, especially, fought all season long. We looked down and out there for a while, but they brought leadership and are all-around great kids. They mean a lot to the program and have been a part of a lot of success. We’ll have to replace a lot next year, but we have a good young nucleus coming back.”

However, the Wildcats would get the last laugh on Saturday by ending the Beavers’ season. Landyn Putman took the loss for Wilton.

“That’s just the Wildcat way,” Orr said. “We love coming back. It might take us a while, but we showed them who we are. But once we get there, we don’t think anybody can beat us. We all trust each other.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.