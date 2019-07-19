DAVENPORT — Playing in a game littered with defensive miscues, simply putting the ball into play made a big difference for the Davenport Central baseball team.
Despite rarely making much hard contact, the third-seeded Blue Devils battled back for a 6-5 walk-off win after trailing fourth-seeded Dubuque Senior by four runs early in Friday night’s Class 4A substate opener.
Central senior Adin DeLaRosa provided the game-winning hit when his two-out fly ball was lost in center field under the lights and inward breeze at Brady Street Stadium. Josh Hann scored the game-winning run for Central (14-16), leading off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single.
The Blue Devils advance to play at Dubuque Hempstead in a substate semifinal on Monday.
DeLaRosa’s hit — which advances the team into Monday’s substate semifinal against Dubuque Hempstead — was Central’s sixth of the game.
“Getting the job done when we had momentum going into the bottom of the seventh, and hitting a walk-off, is great for us,” DeLaRosa said. “Our coach always tells us, just hit the ball hard and put it in play and force the defense to make plays. So I think we did a good job of that.”
The Blue Devils had just three hits in the first six innings against Senior starting pitcher Johnny Blake, who did not allow a hit the first two innings as the Rams (19-20) built a 4-0 lead against Anthony Smith. Central gave up runs on a passed ball and a throwing error by the catcher in the second inning.
Following a brief team meeting in front of the dugout led by Central senior Spencer Darland, the Blue Devils bounced back thanks in part to three wild pitches by Blake.
Central scored four unearned runs to tie it in the third, reaching base three straight times on errors after Jake Mahon started things with a single. Two runs scored directly on wild pitches.
“The tone of the dugout the whole night, was we were just trying to put the ball in play,” said Central coach Chris Cartee. “Usually at tournament time, it seems like the teams that make the fewest mistakes end up winning.”
Zach Wirt provided one of the few pivotal base hits for Central after falling down a run in the sixth inning. Wirt’s two-out RBI single to answer kept things even as Donnie Jestel battled in relief.
Jestel struck out Blake, the four-hitter, with the bases loaded after giving up the lead. The senior got the win after giving up just three hits, striking out one.
“As a pitcher, against good-hitting teams like this, you’ve just got to throw strikes and put the ball in play,” Jestel said. “Two very tough teams are about to be battling it out Monday night and I think it’s going to be a dogfight. We’re going to have to have the same mentality.”
Senior out-hit Central 10-6, but its errors proved to be just too costly. In addition to the tough play that ended the game as Cole Smith relieved Blake.
Senior coach Andrew Reese said Smith provided a different look at that stage in the game, but the costly game-winning fly ball finding the ground provided the tough-luck loss.
“Our outfielders came in after the last inning and said they were starting to have trouble seeing it as it got up there,” Reese said. “We knew it was a possibility, but you just hope it doesn’t happen.”
“The wind is kind of blowing across and this is a tough time of the night,” Cartee said of the final play. “I feel sorry for him, I feel bad for their team, but that’s baseball.”