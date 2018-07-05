It is always nice to have an opportunity to spoil a rival's chance at a major accomplishment.
That is exactly what the Davenport North baseball team did to cross-town foe Davenport Central on Thursday night.
Behind an excellent pitching performance from Jared Beck, the Wildcats won the first game of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader with the Blue Devils by the tally of 3-1 on North's home field. Although Central did bounce back to take the nightcap by the exact same score, the damage to Central's MAC title hopes had been done.
With North Scott sweeping Davenport West, the Blue Devils finish in a second-place tie with Davenport Assumption one game behind the Lancers with a conference mark of 13-5. The Wildcats complete MAC play at 9-9.
"It means a lot, and coach (Cory Wachal) was talking about this chance all week," Beck said of his team knocking Central out of the title race. "I really had to keep my head screwed on straight and bear down and throw some strikes."
Beck started the opener by walking two of the first three batters he faced to get into some early trouble. But he picked off one runner, then got Josh Hann to fly out to center and completed the inning by fanning Adin DeLaRosa.
From there, the senior allowed just one earned run on six hits, none of which were extra base hits. He also struck out four and did not walk a batter after the first inning. It turned into an efficient 90-pitch complete game.
"Usually, I only have two pitches (fastball/breaking ball), but today I had three working well," Beck said. "I had a good change-up. Sometimes that pitch is here and there. But today, it worked out well."
Central got on the board in the fifth inning when Nick Fleming drove home Brendan Gogulich with an RBI sacrifice bunt to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. But the Wildcats finally got to Central starter Anthony McKee in their half of the fifth. Sophomore Cody DePardo drove home two runs with a bases-loaded single to make it 2-1, and fellow sophomore Jack West added a sacrifice fly to give the hosts a 3-1 edge and all the cushion it turned out Beck needed.
"At the beginning of the year, those young guys (West and DePardo) looked a little bit overmatched at this level. But they have really settled in and have been a big piece for us moving forward," Wachal said. "This felt like a big game, and it was because Central had a chance at the title, and it amped up our guys a little more."
The Blue Devils (23-9) turned the tables on the hosts by getting solid pitching from Zach Wirt and Will Kranz in the nightcap.
Wirt went four innings to get the Game 2 victory, and Kranz picked up the save, going the final three innings. Blake Stoughton had a solo home run for the Wildcats (15-15) in the second inning while Wirt helped tie the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the third.
Connor Bedell and Spencer Darland later chipped in RBI doubles for Central to aid in the win, but it was a moot point, unfortunately, for Central after what occurred in the first game and the results from North Scott and Davenport West.
"The disappointing thing for me is, in athletics, when you control your own destiny and you don't do it, that is disappointing," Blue Devils coach Chris Cartee said. "Beck is a good pitcher, but we just didn't step up and win the first game when we needed to."
Despite the circumstances, Cartee added he was proud of his team, which was picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference at the beginning of the season.
"To finish 13-5 in this league when nobody was giving us a chance to be where we are at, says something," Cartee said. "It's still a pretty good season so far."