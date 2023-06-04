Up until this past Saturday, it had been Rock Island High School baseball team's phenomenal pitching paving the way during its ongoing postseason run.

However, the Rocks' 8-5 come-from-behind win over Peoria Richwoods in the Illinois Class 3A Metamora sectional title game brought the offense into the spotlight, and deservedly so.

Throughout Rocky's 23-game winning streak, a balanced lineup has been a constant them for coach Jake Scudder's 31-8 club, which has set a single-season record for victories and is coming off its first sectional championship since 1999.

Six of the Rocks' regular nine starters are hitting at .300 or better, a group led by senior third baseman Stephen Dillender's .359 clip; he also has 17 doubles, 38 RBIs and 32 runs. As a team, Rocky has a .302 average.

"It's been a group of guys who have stepped up at different times," said Scudder. "Obviously, we've got a few main cogs we can always rely on, but for the most part, it's been a different guy each day. That allows us to do what we want to do in certain situations."

One of the "main cogs" mentioned by Scudder is Dillender, who was 3-for-4 with an RBI in the sectional-final win over the Knights. The other he cited is senior second baseman Dylan Martin, who checks in at .336 with nine doubles, 19 RBIs and 32 runs.

"Those two guys have sat in the three and four holes for awhile now," he said. "They're two seniors who have been there and done that, and who you can always rely on to get big hits."

One player whose emergence this spring has particularly pleased Scudder is another senior, Nik Janssen, who has split time between first base and the designated hitter's role.

After not having many opportunities to showcase his skills during Rocky's regional-title run a year ago, Janssen broke into the starting lineup this spring and has made the most of it, batting .320 with nine doubles, 28 RBIs and 26 runs.

"Nik is a guy who had sparse opportunities last year with all of the guys in front of him," Scudder said. "He's been in the lineup all year and has had some good at-bats for us. He's a big guy sitting down in the seven hole for us."

In addition to the aforementioned players, senior outfielder Navarion Coleman is third on the team with his .331 average to go with six doubles, 29 RBIs and 40 runs.

Junior shortstop Aidan Brokaw (.317, seven doubles, 29 RBIs, 38 runs, 20 stolen bases) and junior catcher/pitcher Owen Michaels (.308, 23 RBIs, 26 runs) are also north of the .300 line. A third junior, pitcher/outfielder Conner Dilulio, is just shy of that standard with a .299 average.

"This part of the year, all of the guys understand who they are as players," said Scudder. "The good thing is, they've all bought into their roles. They stay within themselves, and try not to do too much.

With Rock Island set to face Sycamore (31-5) Monday evening at 6p.m. in the Geneseo super-sectional, Scudder feels it will be a case of all hands on deck in order for the Rocks to be state-bound for the first time in 24 years.

"At this point, everybody's good," he said. "Sycamore has got a good offensive team, and we know we're going to have our work cut out for us. We understand we have to find a way to create offense ourselves; we can't rely on them to create it for us."