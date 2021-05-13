Deep pitching staff propels Annawan-Wethersfield into LTC title chase

Between losing the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited practice time this spring, Pat Keane's first season as Annawan-Wethersfield's head baseball coach began under somewhat less than ideal conditions.
Once the Titans were able to hit the diamond, though, they showed their ability to work through such obstacles, with the end result being that Keane's first A-W squad finds itself in contention for a Lincoln Trail Conference championship.
Going into Friday's LTC doubleheader with Ridgewood at Annawan's Howes Park, the Titans (5-4 overall) sit at 4-1 in the league standings, even with United (9-1, 6-1 LTC) in the loss column. The Spartans (4-4, 2-0) are unbeaten in the LTC but have played three fewer games.
Last Saturday, Annawan-Wethersfield split a twinbill at the Red Storm's diamond in rural Monmouth, rallying from a 2-0 first-game loss to take the nightcap 4-1 behind the pitching of freshman Colin Hornback (five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings) and senior Coltin Quagliano, who finished up to earn the save.
"They have definitely exceeded expectations," said the 1994 Wethersfield High School graduate. "One thing we have struggled with is hitting; the guys are still getting their timing down. Our first game with United, we had guys on base but couldn't get the big hit when we needed it. In the next game, we got the big hits.
"We've been pitching and playing defense very well. Our thing right now is trying to not give teams more outs in an inning. For the most part, we've done a good job of doing that."
The trio of Quagliano (1-1, 1.14 ERA, 18 strikeouts), Hornback (1-0, 2.50) and sophomore Isaac Melton (1-0, 1.38) has anchored what has turned out to be a very deep Titan pitching staff; Quagliano and Hornback are also among the team's leading hitters with averages of .600 and .400, respectively.
"Between nine varsity games and four JV games, we've used 14 different pitchers," said Keane. "That's quite a few arms, which is great for us. Right now I'd say Coltin and Colin are our top two, and Isaac's thrown two good games for us, but we have a lot of kids behind them."
In addition to Quagliano and Hornback, the duo of senior catcher Eli Merrick and junior outfielder Cole Troxell help fuel the A-W offense with averages of .444 and .421, respectively.
"Coltin and Eli have been the most consistent, and Colin is right there with them," said Keane, "and Cole has had multiple hits in his last three or four games."
As it begins the second half of its Lincoln Trail schedule this evening, Annawan-Wethersfield is looking forward to the challenge that reigning conference champion Ridgewood will provide as the Titans look to keep pace with United in the LTC pennant race.