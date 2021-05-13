Deep pitching staff propels Annawan-Wethersfield into LTC title chase

"We've been pitching and playing defense very well. Our thing right now is trying to not give teams more outs in an inning. For the most part, we've done a good job of doing that."

The trio of Quagliano (1-1, 1.14 ERA, 18 strikeouts), Hornback (1-0, 2.50) and sophomore Isaac Melton (1-0, 1.38) has anchored what has turned out to be a very deep Titan pitching staff; Quagliano and Hornback are also among the team's leading hitters with averages of .600 and .400, respectively.

"Between nine varsity games and four JV games, we've used 14 different pitchers," said Keane. "That's quite a few arms, which is great for us. Right now I'd say Coltin and Colin are our top two, and Isaac's thrown two good games for us, but we have a lot of kids behind them."

In addition to Quagliano and Hornback, the duo of senior catcher Eli Merrick and junior outfielder Cole Troxell help fuel the A-W offense with averages of .444 and .421, respectively.

"Coltin and Eli have been the most consistent, and Colin is right there with them," said Keane, "and Cole has had multiple hits in his last three or four games."