 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP BASEBALL | PLEASANT VALLEY 1, DUBUQUE SENIOR 0 (9)

Defending state champ PV withstands Dubuque Senior upset bid

  • 0
Pleasant Valley School logo

RIVERDALE — Fresh from one title defense, the Pleasant Valley baseball team began another, even bigger championship repeat bid here Friday night.

The afternoon's heavy rains moved back the first pitch of Friday's Iowa Class 4A Substate 5 opener by nearly an hour. After repeating as Mississippi Athletic Conference champions and finishing ranked ninth in the state, Pleasant Valley began its bid for a second straight 4A state championship.

Sixth-seeded Dubuque Senior had other ideas, though. Playing far better than the 7-28 record they brought into Friday's game, the Rams had several chances to pull one of the state's hugest upsets against the top-seeded Spartans.

Finally, Barrett Lindmark's two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning delivered Pleasant Valley to a 1-0 victory as the Spartans (24-11) withstood the Rams' upset bid.

Both starting pitchers turned in championship-worthy performances. PV's Sam George worked six innings, allowing four hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts, while Senior's Jack Aitchison allowed four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

People are also reading…

George had to work out of several situations where the Rams had runners in scoring position. From the third through the seventh innings, Senior had runners reach second or third base.

In the top of the fourth, the Rams' Bode Nagelmaker took third on a two-out balk, but was left stranded there. The following inning, Aitchison singled with one out and got to third on a wild pitch and a stolen base, but again George put out the fire.

In the top of the seventh after O'Donnell relieved George, Senior had its best opportunity to break the ice when it loaded the bases with two outs. However, O'Donnell got Kobe Meyer on a called third strike.

The Spartans were unable to get a runner in scoring position until their half of the fifth inning.

After catcher Ryan Thoreson singled, courtesy runner Daniel Zietlow showed aggressive baserunning by stealing second and then third base, but Aitchison rallied to leave him stranded there.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tyge Lyon singled with one out and reached second, but advanced no further. In the top of the eighth inning, Caden McDermott rapped a one-out infield single and Tyge Lyon walked, with a wild pitch moving both runners into scoring position.

However, Senior reliever Meyer retired Drew Micek on a ground ball to put out the fire and keep the game going.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East Moline, Rock Island to meet with Brunner finals' berth at stake

East Moline, Rock Island to meet with Brunner finals' berth at stake

East Moline and Rock Island will play Sunday morning at 9 for a berth in the 2022 Leo Brunner Invitational championship. Rock Island topped Milan 15-3 in five innings in its lone Saturday game, with East Moline topping Moline 5-1 before falling 3-0 to Galesburg. The Galesburg Legion baseball club is 3-0 in pool play and is assured of playing in today's 2 p.m. title game.

North Scott splits DH to deny Assumption MAC title share

North Scott splits DH to deny Assumption MAC title share

Looking to play spoiler to close the Mississippi Athletic Conference season, the North Scott baseball team took advantage of Assumption miscues to win Game 1 en route to a split at home on Thursday night. Pleasant Valley clinched the outright MAC title after sweeping Central DeWitt earlier in the evening.

PV wraps up second straight MAC title with sweep

PV wraps up second straight MAC title with sweep

The Pleasant Valley baseball team repeated as Mississippi Athletic Conference champions by sweeping Central DeWitt Thursday evening, taking the first game 14-4 in six innings and prevailing 7-2 in the nightcap. Now 22-10, the Spartans finish MAC play at 17-1 and edged Assumption (26-6, 16-2) by a game for the title.

Rock Island opens Brunner title defense with first-day split

Rock Island opens Brunner title defense with first-day split

Rock Island Post 200 began its defense of its Leo Brunner Invitational by splitting its two Friday games, rallying from a 4-3 loss to Galesburg to edge tournament host Moline 5-4. Galesburg also beat Milan 6-3 for a 2-0 start to tourney play, while East Moline won its lone Friday game by edging Milan 3-2.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News