Defending state champ PV withstands Dubuque Senior upset bid

RIVERDALE — Fresh from one title defense, the Pleasant Valley baseball team began another, even bigger championship repeat bid here Friday night.

The afternoon's heavy rains moved back the first pitch of Friday's Iowa Class 4A Substate 5 opener by nearly an hour. After repeating as Mississippi Athletic Conference champions and finishing ranked ninth in the state, Pleasant Valley began its bid for a second straight 4A state championship.

Sixth-seeded Dubuque Senior had other ideas, though. Playing far better than the 7-28 record they brought into Friday's game, the Rams had several chances to pull one of the state's hugest upsets against the top-seeded Spartans.

Finally, Barrett Lindmark's two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning delivered Pleasant Valley to a 1-0 victory as the Spartans (24-11) withstood the Rams' upset bid.

Both starting pitchers turned in championship-worthy performances. PV's Sam George worked six innings, allowing four hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts, while Senior's Jack Aitchison allowed four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

George had to work out of several situations where the Rams had runners in scoring position. From the third through the seventh innings, Senior had runners reach second or third base.

In the top of the fourth, the Rams' Bode Nagelmaker took third on a two-out balk, but was left stranded there. The following inning, Aitchison singled with one out and got to third on a wild pitch and a stolen base, but again George put out the fire.

In the top of the seventh after O'Donnell relieved George, Senior had its best opportunity to break the ice when it loaded the bases with two outs. However, O'Donnell got Kobe Meyer on a called third strike.

The Spartans were unable to get a runner in scoring position until their half of the fifth inning.

After catcher Ryan Thoreson singled, courtesy runner Daniel Zietlow showed aggressive baserunning by stealing second and then third base, but Aitchison rallied to leave him stranded there.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tyge Lyon singled with one out and reached second, but advanced no further. In the top of the eighth inning, Caden McDermott rapped a one-out infield single and Tyge Lyon walked, with a wild pitch moving both runners into scoring position.

However, Senior reliever Meyer retired Drew Micek on a ground ball to put out the fire and keep the game going.