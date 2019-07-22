DUBUQUE — Adin DeLaRosa tripled in the tying run in the top of the seventh inning, then scored the go-ahead run on a bunt as Davenport Central came from behind to defeat Dubuque Hempstead 7-6 in their Class 4A substate semifinal game Monday at Petrakis Park.
The victory sends the Blue Devils (15-16) into Wednesday’s substate finals against Western Dubuque (31-9) in Epworth.
Central trailed 6-5 entering the final inning of the back-and-forth battle but Mason Gersdorf led off the seventh with a walk. DeLaRosa greeted reliever Riley Connolly with a blast to left-center, scoring Gersdorf and Nick Fleming laid down a perfect suicide squeeze to put Central on top.
DeLaRosa went 3 for 3 and singled in the Devils’ first run in the first inning. A double steal gave them another run to make it 2-0.
Hempstead countered with five unearned runs in the second inning with a two-run single by Peter Unmacht being the key blow.
Central tied it with two runs in the third on a sacrifice fly by Gersdorf and a two-out singles by Zach Wirt. Hempstead bounced back to take a one-run lead before the Devils’ late rally.