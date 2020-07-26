DeLongs provide 1-2 punch for Durant

So following Durant's win over Monticello on June 29, the switch was made, swapping Nolan and Willkomm in the lineup.

Since then, Nolan is hitting .471 with nine RBIs, while Willkomm is hitting .464 with eight RBIs. Nolan has also spent some time in the outfield, allowing Ethan Gast to take on a bigger role at shortstop.

More importantly, the Wildcats are 8-1 and are averaging over three runs more per game since the switch was made.

"It gave us a great 1-2 punch because Drew knows if Nolan gets on, he's got wheels and we're going to move him and then Drew is really good at going (opposite field)," Dierickx said. "I think it helped us getting people on, helped us with run production and then when you throw Jake in there, getting on before them; Jake's just disruptive and he helps the top of the order because if he gets on, the pitcher's not thinking about the batter anymore."

Drew is done playing sports after this week, headed to the University of Iowa, while Nolan has three more years to build on the foundation he laid this past year.

But for right now, all the focus is on enjoying this week in Des Moines.

"You don’t want to rush it because it will be gone before I know it and I know that because high school has flown by," Drew said. "I tell (Nolan) that all the time, don’t take anything for granted because you only have so much time to compete on a high school field with all your friends and then at some point it will all be over."

