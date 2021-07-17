DeWeerdt, Camanche on cusp of state baseball tournament

CAMANCHE — Kyle DeWeerdt missed the majority of the basketball season last winter and an entire track and field season in the spring for this moment.
DeWeerdt had a torn labrum in his left shoulder repaired this winter so he could get back in time for baseball season.
The Camanche High School senior is healthy and reaping the benefits.
After an extra-inning, walk-off hit in the district semifinal Tuesday against West Liberty, DeWeerdt tripled, homered and tallied four runs Saturday night to ignite Camanche past Wilton 9-1 in a Class 2A district final at Gus Witt Field.
“He’s more locked in this year,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said. “He knows he’s a senior and he’s had to work his way back from some shoulder problems. He didn’t want to miss out on this season, and it is showing right now.”
Camanche (22-6) advances to its second substate final in three years. It plays top-seeded Dyersville Beckman (21-14) for a trip to the state tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Solon.
After coming up short in the substate final two years ago and then last year’s early postseason exit against Durant, there is no shortage of motivation.
"We’ve been playing with a chip on our shoulder for two years now," DeWeerdt said. "That is still in the back of our heads, and it will be until we succeed and get over that hump.”
DeWeerdt is just glad to be playing. He went to physical therapy three times a week in Davenport to get back in time for the start of the season in May.
“It was a grind for me,” DeWeerdt said. “I worked very, very hard to play the game I’ve played my whole life and the game I love the most.”
His production has soared.
DeWeerdt, who has moved from shortstop to the outfield, has raised his average from .278 in 2020 to .456 this summer.
“I can’t tell you why I’m hitting so well, but I’m going up there with confidence this year,” he said. “I’m not timid, very relaxed in the box, and that’s helping me a lot.”
Camanche struck for two runs in the opening inning — a Mike Delzell run-scoring double and a Brayden Lodge RBI single.
The big turning point came a half-inning later.
Wilton (17-11) loaded the bases and had one out before Camanche pulled Delzell and brought in junior Zach Erwin. The right-hander struck out the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters to wiggle out of the jam.
Erwin said that was a situation he’s walked into several times in travel baseball.
“I was ready for that,” he noted. “It was huge because if they would have gotten those runs, it probably would have been a game-changer.”
The Indians kept adding on.
DeWeerdt’s triple led to a run in the third. His solo home run, which came on the ninth pitch of an at-bat, sparked a three-run fifth against Wilton ace Karson Willey, who hadn’t lost all season and sported an ERA of 2.30.
Camanche finished with 11 hits, seven for extra bases, in beating Wilton for the second time this season. Tucker Dickherber also homered for the Indians in a three-run sixth.
“Karson hasn’t been hit like that all year,” Wilton coach Jake Souhrada said. “They hit the ball up and down the lineup. We didn’t have an answer for their hitting today.”
Wilton rebounded from its first sub-.500 season in Souhrada’s tenure with 17 wins this year. It has more than half of its starting lineup returning.
“I’m very proud of what they accomplished and playing for a district title,” Souhrada said. “It was huge for them to get that experience. We got our feet wet last year and improved this year. Hopefully, we’ll take a giant step next year and be a very good baseball team.”
With seven seniors and four juniors on the roster, Camanche is on the doorstep of its first state tournament in 25 years.
“We’re really motivated going into the substate game,” Erwin said. “We’re ready to go but not cocky. After losing that game last year in the tournament, we want it real bad.”