DeWeerdt, Camanche on cusp of state baseball tournament

The Indians kept adding on.

DeWeerdt’s triple led to a run in the third. His solo home run, which came on the ninth pitch of an at-bat, sparked a three-run fifth against Wilton ace Karson Willey, who hadn’t lost all season and sported an ERA of 2.30.

Camanche finished with 11 hits, seven for extra bases, in beating Wilton for the second time this season. Tucker Dickherber also homered for the Indians in a three-run sixth.

“Karson hasn’t been hit like that all year,” Wilton coach Jake Souhrada said. “They hit the ball up and down the lineup. We didn’t have an answer for their hitting today.”

Wilton rebounded from its first sub-.500 season in Souhrada’s tenure with 17 wins this year. It has more than half of its starting lineup returning.

“I’m very proud of what they accomplished and playing for a district title,” Souhrada said. “It was huge for them to get that experience. We got our feet wet last year and improved this year. Hopefully, we’ll take a giant step next year and be a very good baseball team.”

With seven seniors and four juniors on the roster, Camanche is on the doorstep of its first state tournament in 25 years.