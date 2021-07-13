DeWeerdt's walk-off hit lifts Camanche to district title baseball game

CAMANCHE — Camanche senior Kyle DeWeerdt was relaxed when he stepped to the plate late on Tuesday night on his home baseball field.
Taking his fifth at-bat in the eighth inning of a Class 2A District semifinal game tied against West Liberty, DeWeerdt delivered.
His RBI single with two outs lifted Camanche to a 5-4 walk-off victory at Gus Witt Field. The Indians (21-6) advance to play Wilton (17-10) back at home in Saturday’s district final.
Tucker Dickherber’s speed in the lead-off spot helped produce the game-winning run.
Dickherber, who reached his previous four plate appearances with three walks and a hit by pitch, got to first on an error on the second baseman. He then stole second before scoring his third run of the game before joining the infield mob among his teammates.
DeWeerdt just wanted to put the ball in play.
“I was pretty confident with him on base and with me coming in having a good season,” he said. “It was a super fun moment for me, since I’m a senior and I don’t have a lot of this left. Seeing all my boys come at me, charging me and stuff, it was a little scary, but it was a pretty hype moment for me.”
The Indians rebounded from hitting into double plays that ended both the sixth and seventh innings. DeWeerdt grounded to short for the first twin-killing before the Comets (10-15) turned two again when Camanche loaded the bases in the seventh.
The Comets came to play against the River Valley North champions after losing to Camanche 5-2 on July 1.
The Comets took a 2-0 lead in the first on RBIs from Caleb Wulf and starting pitcher Drake Collins. Camanche answered in the bottom half when Mike Delzell and Mason Byrns each drove in runs.
Collins, who grinded through seven innings pitched, settled in for the Comets and did not allow a hit the next three innings.
The Comets took a 4-2 lead in the fifth when Tyler Jones hit a two-run single with two outs.
Camanche was resilient once again in the bottom half.
Mason Byrns knocked in a run reaching on a fielder’s choice and Brayden Lodge’s RBI single with two outs tied the game at four.
West Liberty seemed to have the momentum after ending the sixth and seventh innings with double plays and strong defense, but Camanche bounced back in the end.
Lake Newton led off the seventh with a single for West Liberty, but Camanche catcher Byrns threw him out trying to steal second on a pitchout. West Liberty’s Colin Cassady followed with a single in what turned out to be an empty frame.
“It really seemed like everything was going to go their way,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said of the Comets. “Tip your hat to them, they played really well.”
Cochran was confident his team could make it happen once it got to the top of the order in the eighth. Camanche’s first three hitters in the order, Dickherber, DeWeerdt and Delzell, scored all five runs on Tuesday as four Indians had RBIs.
“We just kept grinding and grinding and it paid off,” Cochran said. “Tuck stealing that bag was really big for us too and Kyle came up and did what he needed to do.”
Dickherber said his coach made the call to steal second to set up the game-winning sequence.
“I’m really confident in the rest of our lineup,” the junior Dickherber said. “I knew that if I could do my job I knew they’d do theirs, and that’s exactly what Kyle did.”
Dickherber did not want to let the other seniors on the team down. His game-winning run guaranteed another game on the home field.
“When he called that, I was super excited and smiling from ear to ear because I knew that would give Kyle a chance,” Dickherber said of the signal to steal second.
Camanche used three pitchers in the win as Logan Shaw started and went two innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Garrett Schultz struck out five the following three innings, allowing only two hits and a hit batter. Zach Erwin pitched the final three innings to close the door and get the win, striking out six and allowing only two hits.
“We couldn’t have asked for better of our pitching staff. I believe we’ll have all three of those guys available for Saturday as well,” Cochran said. “It feels good to go into Saturday with those guys ready.”
Each team had nine hits in the contest. DeWeerdt hopes Camanche can keep the same approach with a shot at a district title this weekend.
“We just can’t take a team lightly in the postseason,” DeWeerdt said. “You only get one chance. If you get dug (into) in a hole, you’ve got to find a way to climb out of that hole. Just got to stay on top and stay away from the small mistakes and keep doing what we’re doing.”