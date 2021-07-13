DeWeerdt's walk-off hit lifts Camanche to district title baseball game

Cochran was confident his team could make it happen once it got to the top of the order in the eighth. Camanche’s first three hitters in the order, Dickherber, DeWeerdt and Delzell, scored all five runs on Tuesday as four Indians had RBIs.

“We just kept grinding and grinding and it paid off,” Cochran said. “Tuck stealing that bag was really big for us too and Kyle came up and did what he needed to do.”

Dickherber said his coach made the call to steal second to set up the game-winning sequence.

“I’m really confident in the rest of our lineup,” the junior Dickherber said. “I knew that if I could do my job I knew they’d do theirs, and that’s exactly what Kyle did.”

Dickherber did not want to let the other seniors on the team down. His game-winning run guaranteed another game on the home field.

“When he called that, I was super excited and smiling from ear to ear because I knew that would give Kyle a chance,” Dickherber said of the signal to steal second.