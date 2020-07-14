Dierickx's one-hitter powers Durant to district win over No. 9 Camanche

“It was probably one of the best performances of my high school career.”

It allowed Durant to avenge an 8-6 loss to Camanche from earlier this season.

“He knew this was a game he had to come out and do his job,” coach Shawn Dierickx said. “He was a little mad with me at the beginning because I wouldn't let him hit. I told him, 'Hey, I just want you to focus on being a pitcher and that’s it.' He got in his little zone and did a pretty good job with that.”

In two postseason games, Durant (10-4) has yet to allow a run.

The Wildcats prevailed despite stranding 11 baserunners.

Durant, which finished with 10 hits, opened the scoring in the third inning on a two-out single from Drew Delong. Ethan Gast added a run-scoring hit in the fourth inning and an error allowed the Wildcats to tack on an insurance run in the sixth.

“This is typical of our season,” coach Dierickx said. “We hit the ball, but we leave a lot on base. We’ll have those nights where we explode and score a lot in one inning. We put the pressure on them.”

It was a sour ending to the season for the Indians, who reached the substate final a year ago and returned everybody from that squad.