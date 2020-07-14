Dierickx's one-hitter powers Durant to district win over No. 9 Camanche

CAMANCHE — There was nothing too extraordinary about Nate Dierickx’s sophomore baseball season last summer. The Durant pitcher had a losing record and an earned-run average above 4.50.
About every time the southpaw has taken the mound this summer, he has been truly special.
Dierickx continued his masterful season on the mound Tuesday night with a one-hitter against ninth-ranked Camanche in Durant’s 3-0 victory at Gus Witt Field in a Class 2A district semifinal.
The junior improved to 5-0 and lowered his season ERA to 0.25. In 28 innings, he’s pitched four shutouts, yielded just one earned run and walked six.
“I wasn’t confident being young and I wasn’t hitting spots last year,” Dierickx said. “This year, I worked a lot in the offseason, even during the whole pandemic. I’ve learned to hit my spots.”
Other than allowing two walks to Camanche cleanup hitter Mason Byrns and a one-out single in the seventh to Brayden Lodge, Dierickx had the Indians’ number.
He struck out 10 and needed 104 pitches to send Durant into Saturday’s district final against Iowa City Regina.
“I feel tonight was a true test of how I can play,” Dierickx said. “All day, I’ve been thinking about it. It was a time we truly needed it, and this was the best team I’ve pitched against.
“It was probably one of the best performances of my high school career.”
It allowed Durant to avenge an 8-6 loss to Camanche from earlier this season.
“He knew this was a game he had to come out and do his job,” coach Shawn Dierickx said. “He was a little mad with me at the beginning because I wouldn't let him hit. I told him, 'Hey, I just want you to focus on being a pitcher and that’s it.' He got in his little zone and did a pretty good job with that.”
In two postseason games, Durant (10-4) has yet to allow a run.
The Wildcats prevailed despite stranding 11 baserunners.
Durant, which finished with 10 hits, opened the scoring in the third inning on a two-out single from Drew Delong. Ethan Gast added a run-scoring hit in the fourth inning and an error allowed the Wildcats to tack on an insurance run in the sixth.
“This is typical of our season,” coach Dierickx said. “We hit the ball, but we leave a lot on base. We’ll have those nights where we explode and score a lot in one inning. We put the pressure on them.”
It was a sour ending to the season for the Indians, who reached the substate final a year ago and returned everybody from that squad.
“Our pitching has kept us in games all year and timely hitting,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said. “We didn’t get timely hits tonight.
“This has been a bizarre year. I told the kids it is tough to get to state. It takes a little bit of luck and a little bit of athleticism. Tonight, the better team won.”
Iowa City Regina 10, Tipton 4: After dropping a game to Tipton during the regular season, Regina flipped the script Tuesday night in a Class 2A district semifinal at Camanche.
The Regals (7-4) scored six runs in the top half of the seventh inning, highlighted by two-run singles from Declan McCoy and Alec Wick, to break a 4-4 game and end the Tigers’ season.
Tipton (5-11) had its opportunities. After trailing 4-0, the Tigers rallied and eventually tied the game in the fifth. They left the bases loaded in the fifth and again in the sixth. Coach Troy Smock’s squad stranded 11 baserunners for the contest.
Davis Webb had two hits and two RBIs for Tipton. Trent Pelzer and Nile Schuett also had a pair of hits. Cole Syring allowed just two runs in four-plus innings of relief for Tipton.
