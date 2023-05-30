Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Throughout its ongoing 21-game winning streak, the Rock Island baseball team has boasted not one, but two aces in its deck.

After two seasons of gaining innings and experience, the junior pitching duo of Conner DiIulio and Owen Michaels have emerged as the premier arms not only on the Rocky staff, but in the Western Big 6 Conference as a whole.

Michaels, a right-hander who splits time between the mound and behind the plate, has spun a perfect 10-0 mark with an earned-run average just under one per game and 48 strikeouts. Southpaw DiIulio follows at 9-1 with a 1.20 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

The pair's efforts have been instrumental in the 29-8 Rocks' regional-championship repeat and their trip to Wednesday's IHSA Class 3A Metamora Sectional semifinals to face Morton (24-11) at 7 p.m.

"They've both been fantastic," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder. "Both of them have definitely been our workhorses. We're going to win or lose the rest of the way with the two of them on the mound, and we have the utmost confidence in both of them.

"The best part of the whole thing is that they're both juniors. That means we get them back next year."

In Rock Island's 2-1 win over Ottawa in last Thursday's Morris Regional semifinals, DiIulio delivered a four-hitter and allowed no earned runs, recording nine strikeouts. In a similar 2-1 title-game win over Morris last Saturday, Michaels scattered 10 hits but allowed just one run with four Ks.

Before the season started, Scudder approached DiIulio and let him know immediately that he was going to be one of the Rocks' main men on the mound.

"Going in, `Scud' told me, `We need you to step up.' That gave me a lot of confidence," DiIulio said. "It showed he had trust in me."

Set to start Wednesday night against the Potters, DiIulio is on a mission after last year's encounter with Morton, a 15-1 loss in five innings at the Washington Sectional.

"Last year, I pitched the exact same game (the sectional semifinals), and it was a rough game for me," he said. "I want that get-back on them. That's a big motivator for me."

For Michaels, the regular-season balancing act of catching the first game of Big 6 doubleheaders and then going out to pitch the second contest is something he admits has not always been easy.

"It's been a little tough, but I try to push through and do everything I can to pace myself and prepare for the next game," he said. "Most of the time, it's my legs that are sore. I try my best to keep healthy, and I rehab after every start."

Throughout the season, Michaels has taken his cue from DiIulio's success as the two formed a strong one-two pitching punch that enabled Rock Island to finish 11-3 and in second place in the Western Big 6.

"Conner's stuff is really good, and I feel like I've got a good mix," said Michaels. "Seeing him do well, that gives me confidence. I'm confident I can put it in there, and trust in my defense."

Meantime, DiIulio has been impressed by what Michaels has been able to accomplish, especially considering his workload on conference doubleheader days.

"Owen has been amazing on the mound," he said. "I think he shocked a lot of us, catching seven innings in game one and then pitching seven innings in game two. Kudos to him for doing that. I couldn't even imagine doing something like that."

Both have been on the Rock Island varsity roster since their freshman year, but in terms of getting innings on the mound, Scudder felt it best to bring both along gradually over the past two seasons.

With the numbers both are putting up now, that approach has proven itself to be the best.

"The last two years, we eased Conner and Owen into this," Scudder said. "Now, they've stepped into the main roles. They've earned the opportunity to be in this position. It's a pleasure, and a luxury, to have two guys like that."

While both have played equal roles in the Rocks' run of 21 straight wins, DiIulio states that the entire squad has tried its best to downplay the streak and just go out to win the next game.

"We really don't think a lot about the winning streak," he said. "We just focus one game at a time, especially now. If we win, kudos to us, but we look to play to the best of our ability in every game."

As successful as the pair have been this spring, they are both looking forward to building on 2023's accomplishments when their senior year comes around.

"We're going to continue to improve," said Michaels, "and hopefully be even better moving forward."