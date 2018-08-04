From his consistency at the plate to his leadership behind the plate, Tony Barreca will leave North Scott as one of the better players to come through its baseball program.
Chase VanDerGinst is still writing his story, but the senior-to-be already has developed into an all-stater for Alleman's program.
Barreca and VanDerGinst are the co-captains of the Quad-City Times All-Metro baseball team after each led their programs to respective league titles.
Headed to Georgetown this fall, Barreca batted a Mississippi Athletic Conference-best .469 from the leadoff spot with 50 runs, 11 doubles, 22 RBI and 15 stolen bases. The Lancers won the MAC crown and earned their first trip to the Class 4A state tournament since 2015.
Barreca leaves as the school's career leader in hits and runs while among the top three in batting average. He also had a substantial influence on a North Scott pitching staff which compiled a 2.96 ERA.
VanDerGinst, who just committed to Western Illinois for baseball Friday, paced the Pioneers to Western Big Six and Illinois Class 2A regional championships. The catcher and outfielder batted .441 with 49 runs, 15 doubles, 5 triples, 3 home runs and 37 RBI while swiping 22 bases.
North Scott and Alleman each had three players on the 13-player All-Metro top team. In addition to Barreca, the Lancers are represented by MAC player of year Brooks Sunny and pitcher Graysen Drezek.
Alleman seniors Andrew Barrett and Brendan Hird made the top team along with VanDerGinst. Hird led Alleman in average and stolen bases.
Iowa Class 3A state champion Davenport Assumption has two players on the first team in pitcher Julien Broderson and pitcher/outfielder Nick Gottilla. Moline has a pair of outfielders on the first team in Northern Illinois recruit Nick Drobushevich and Eric Maffie.
Central DeWitt leads the All-Eastern Iowa with five first-team selections.
Wilton junior and Iowa recruit Jared Townsend captains the team. Townsend batted better than .400 and was among the state's strikeout leaders with 128.
Orion junior outfielder and pitcher Seth West is the captain of the All-Western Illinois team. West batted .376 with 29 RBI and 16 stolen bases while recording a 6-3 record on the mound with a 1.68 ERA.
Fulton, Annawan-Wethersfield, Mercer County and Erie-Prophetstown each had two first-team selections.