PREP BASEBALL

Division winner A-W headlines LTC East squad

  Updated
Annawan-Wethersfield co-op logo

The addition of Abingdon-Avon and Knoxville to the Lincoln Trail Conference's roster of schools resulted in a different look for the baseball season.

Unique among the league's sports, the LTC's baseball teams split into West and East divisions this spring, with six of the conference's 11 teams competing in the East Division.

That group included Annawan-Wethersfield. Coming off last year's Class 1A Elite Eight run, the Titans finished 17-11 and came up one win short of repeating as regional champions. However, A-W did go 6-0 to win the inaugural LTC East title.

Annawan-Wethersfield's efforts were rewarded with four of their players being named to the All-LTC East first team. Senior Cole Troxell, junior Mason Heitzler, sophomore Colin Hornback and freshman Zeb Rashid were all named as first-team position players.

Both Hornback and Heitzler were also key parts of the Titans' pitching staff as they edged ROWVA-Williamsfield (14-14-1, 7-1 LTC East) by a half-game for the division crown.



Also in the LTC East, Ridgewood struggled to a 2-17 finish after several years of success. However, senior pitcher Keagan Hixson earned first-team honors for his work on the mound.

Additionally, the Spartans showed signs of a bright future as two of their younger players — sophomore Garrett Vincent and freshman Sean Watt — earned first-team honors. Another sophomore, Draven Smith, was honorable mention.

Galva (0-18) had one LTC East first-team pick in freshman utility player Talan Hull.

Over in the LTC West, Mercer County (7-18) had one first-team representative in junior Owen Relander. Teammates Kale Breeden, Javin Dellitt and Damian Martinez all earned honorable mention.

United (21-6) shared the LTC West title with Knoxville (12-14), both teams going 7-1 in league play.

The Red Storm also repeated as 1A regional champions and had five first-teamers in pitching ace Nolan Leffler and position players Cormaic Flynn, Colin Jenks, Aidan Parkins and Jon Smith.



