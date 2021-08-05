'Dream team:' Pleasant Valley punctuates storybook season with title

IOWA CITY — After about every state championship game, players and coaches from the victorious side exchange high-fives, embrace and flash wide smiles achieving a season-long mission.

The Pleasant Valley High School baseball team did all those things Saturday evening. But as it walked off the diamond with its first state championship trophy, it was truly a bittersweet moment.

Reserve Max Withers knelt at home plate to gather his thoughts. Some stood in the infield at Duane Banks Field savoring their final act as teammates. Others were sobbing.

“It hasn’t sunk in we won the state championship, but it has really sunk in that was our last one together,” senior Seth Clausen said. “We’ll never step foot on the same field together again.”

For 10 seniors, the ending could not have been any sweeter.

After becoming the first program to navigate its way through the Mississippi Athletic Conference unscathed and qualifying for a third consecutive state tournament, top-ranked PV finished the job with a convincing 14-5 rout over defending state champion Johnston in the Class 4A final.

“It is a dream team for us,” said outfielder Drew Micek, who squeezed the final out. “We’ve been dreaming about this since we were little kids.