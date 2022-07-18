Dreyer's homer sparks Assumption's state quarterfinal victory over Pella

IOWA CITY — Assumption’s Chance Dreyer had already single-handedly given Assumption the lead Monday afternoon, but one swing of the bat changed the atmosphere in the stadium in a matter of seconds.

Dreyer connected on a hanging slider over the inside part of the plate in the third inning and sent a missile over the left field wall that landed somewhere by the hawk statue about 50 feet outside of Duane Banks Field.

It sent the Pella fans into the back of their seats, and Assumption went on to win 11-1 in six innings in the Class 3A quarterfinal. Dreyer’s homer sparked nine answered runs for the Knights in their run-rule victory to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal against Independence at either 5 or 7:30 p.m.

“That was just a big, loud home run,” Assumption coach Greg Thissen said. “It did a lot of things for us. It allowed us to relax and play our style. It gave everyone the confidence to go out there and play loose.

“You’re talking about a kid who has waited a long time to perform on a stage like this and he was ready for it. He’s kind of our guy to go to for a game like that.”

Dreyer drove in three runs at plate and went the distance on the mound, allowing just one run. He struck out three and escaped three separate jams with two on and less than two outs.

“I was just trying to get out of each inning and let my defense work,” Dreyer said. “I knew they had my back and I kind of just pitched to contact and they got that double play.

“My fastball was working well and I was mixing in my slider and a little bit of my curveball. I was pretty much letting my defense work. I wanted to pitch to contact and let them do their job.”

In both the first and second inning, Pella (23-15) threatened with two on. Dreyer got Keegan Hansen to roll into a double play in the first and Jack Howard to pop out with runners on second and third in the second inning to keep the Dutch scoreless early.

“The first couple of innings I think he was just throwing more than he was pitching, but then he started to hit his spots and created weak contact,” Thissen said. “That helped him be efficient with his pitches and stay under that 90 (pitch limit) so we can run him back out on Friday.”

Dreyer struck out three, but got most of his outs in the air after jumping ahead of hitters early and forcing them to swing at pitches in the corners. The win improved Dreyer to 9-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.95 on the season.

“Chance has been a dude for us all year,” senior center fielder John Argo said. “He’s not just a regular guy. Whether it’s on the mound or he’s swinging it, he’s been there all year. It’s been a lot of fun playing defense behind him.”

Assumption (31-6) took the lead in the first after Dreyer singled to center to bring home Argo, who reached with a walk to start the inning. Noah Mack walked to begin the second inning, and Alex Good brought him home on a single to make it 2-0 after two.

Pella made it 2-1 in the third when Jason Knox singled home Isaiah Kettler, but Dreyer responded loudly in the bottom half of the inning with his towering home run to left.

“The first at bat (Jason Knox) went fastball and then hung his slider, and then he did the same thing the second at bat,” Dreyer said. “I just barreled it up this time and got some lift on it. I know if someone gets hot, we will all get hot. That was kind of a spark for this game.”

Dreyer kept Pella off of the board the rest of the game and the Knights tacked on seven runs in the final two innings.

Five came in the fifth when three pitchers were used to record three outs. Knox was taken out of the game after the first two Knights reached to begin the inning, but two straight walks made it 5-1. A wild pitch brought home another run before Mack singled to right to extend the Assumption lead to 8-1.

Good capped off the inning with a double off the wall in left to end the fifth at 9-1.

“That’s where those really good at bats in the first couple of innings really took a toll,” Argo said. “(Knox) is a good pitcher, but when it came down to it I think we made him a little tired and took advantage of those mistakes he was making. I think it all started in the first few innings.”

Michael Ray walked it off with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the sixth for the 11-1 final.

Assumption has won every playoff game (4-0) by at least 10 runs. The Knights have outscored opponents 42-2 in their run to the semis.

“If you look up and down our lineup and at our statistics, we have kind of done that all year,” Thissen said. “There is no real spot in our lineup for someone to coast. I think you saw that there (in the fifth).

“Our lineup has constant pressure, constantly puts balls in play and is always swinging at good pitches. That shows how good we can be offensively.”

Now, Independence (30-11) stands in between Assumption and a spot in the state finals.

And it’s something the Knights have been looking forward to for a long time.

“It’s phenomenal to play here (at state). We have been dreaming of this since we were kids,” Dreyer said. “I think we can go the distance. We have a pretty good team — a good offense, good defense. I think we can do it.”