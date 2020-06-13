Drezek, Matthaidess give Lancers dynamic duo on mound

“Those two are going to blossom there because their potential and ceiling is so high,” Ralfs said. “They each have bigger expectations and want to get to that Division I level.

“If they would have went D-I right away, they might not have competed for two or three years. That would be detrimental to those guys’ mentalities. This is the perfect step for them.”

The competitive banter won’t cease. They’ll be living together.

“We’re going to wake each other up so we don’t miss anything,” Matthaidess said. “We both like to sleep a lot.

“We’re going to keep each other accountable whether it is baseball or school. We’re going to be the best we can be together.”

First, Drezek and Matthaidess are wanting to get the Lancers on track after an uncharacteristic 13-21 season.

North Scott has nearly its entire pitching staff back along with two seniors who have returned to the sport in Quentin Allison and Nate Link.

“We didn’t live up to the expectations we had last year,” Matthaidess said, “but we’re going to be a very scary team."