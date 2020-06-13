Drezek, Matthaidess give Lancers dynamic duo on mound

ELDRIDGE — The first interaction between Graysen Drezek and Jake Matthaidess came during a school field day in sixth grade.
Drezek, in his first year of attending school in the North Scott district, was sporting a Quad City Hitmen ballcap.
“That was one of our rivals back in the day,” said Matthaidess, who played for the Lancer Baseball Club. “I told him, ‘You’re going to North Scott now, you shouldn’t be wearing a Hitmen hat.’ I tried to convert him to come over to North Scott.”
Drezek eventually did. A friendship was created.
The seniors have formed a tight connection, a formidable 1-2 punch on the mound for North Scott’s baseball program and will be roommates and teammates this fall at Kirkwood Community College.
“Our friendship is very competitive,” Matthaidess said. “We’re always pushing each other to be the best we can be whether it is lifting (weights), baseball, board games or video games.”
Co-coach Brad Ward has witnessed that competitive rivalry on the diamond.
“They always want to one-up each other,” Ward said. “If one has eight strikeouts in a game, the other wants to try and get nine.”
They are among the top pitchers in the Mississippi Athletic Conference going into Monday night's season opener. Drezek was first team all-state in Class 4A by the coaches and Matthaidess was second team last year.
The right-handed Drezek touched 92 miles per hour in workouts before the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been centered on baseball the past three years.
Matthaidess, a southpaw, throws in the mid-80s with great tailing action. He has been North Scott’s starting quarterback, a multiple state place winner in wrestling and concentrates on baseball during the spring and summer months.
“Their work ethic is second to none,” Ward said. “The way they compete every practice and every game is beneficial to all of our athletes. They like to challenge hitters.
“It has been a joy to have them in the program.”
Drezek has baseball in his bloodlines. His father, Karl, pitched at Wisconsin-Stout and for a couple of years in the minor leagues with the Kansas City Royals organization in the late 1980s.
While Drezek dabbled with football and basketball, he realized by middle school that baseball was his primary sport.
“Baseball was fun, I excelled at it and it brought me to where I am today,” he said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without baseball.”
About 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Drezek has been pitching on the varsity squad since his freshman year. He has compiled a 16-5 record and 166 strikeouts the past three years, including a sub-2 ERA the last two summers.
Besides a lively fastball, Drezek mixes in a curveball, a two-seamer, changeup and a slurve.
“Ever since my freshman year, every time I was on the mound I’ve been challenged,” Drezek said. “We’ve got some insanely good hitters (in the MAC), and it has made me a better pitcher.”
Matthaidess, listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds, won six games in his sophomore year and was 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 52 innings last summer.
Drezek has more pop on his fastball, but Matthaidess possesses more movement and finesse.
"I'm still raw and there is a lot of room to grow," Matthaidess said.
More than his stuff, Matthaidess relies on his mental toughness.
“Wrestling has definitely taught me a lot about mentality,” he said. “You’ve got to have a positive mindset out there on the mound just like in wrestling. Coach (Drew) Kelly has helped me with that.”
Together, they can be an intimidating duo for an opposing team.
With 16 conference games squeezed into a five-week window this summer, North Scott has discussed the possibility of using each of them for three or four innings in a doubleheader twice a week as opposed to pitching complete games.
“When you’ve got kids with different arm angles that can mix things up and give a team a different view for a couple innings and keep them off-balance, that might be an opportunity for us,” co-coach Travis Ralfs said.
Drezek plays first base when he’s not on the mound. Matthaidess is slated to occupy right field.
Their friendship has become so secure they aren’t afraid to critique each other during a game.
“I can look at him from first base or he can come into the dugout after an inning and say, ‘Hey, you’re dragging your arm on your curveball or your arm isn’t in the right slot on the fastball,’” Drezek said. “We can fix each other by giving each other really just a look at this point.”
Both have signed to continue pitching at Kirkwood this fall.
Drezek had interest from South Dakota State and some other small schools, but he was drawn to coach Todd Rima and the favorable experiences past Lancers had in Kirkwood’s program.
“I can see myself growing as an athlete and a person up there,” Drezek said.
Matthaidess wasn’t sure if he was going to wrestle or play baseball in college up until last year. An all-conference junior baseball season solidified that decision.
Less than a week after Drezek committed, Matthaidess joined him.
“Those two are going to blossom there because their potential and ceiling is so high,” Ralfs said. “They each have bigger expectations and want to get to that Division I level.
“If they would have went D-I right away, they might not have competed for two or three years. That would be detrimental to those guys’ mentalities. This is the perfect step for them.”
The competitive banter won’t cease. They’ll be living together.
“We’re going to wake each other up so we don’t miss anything,” Matthaidess said. “We both like to sleep a lot.
“We’re going to keep each other accountable whether it is baseball or school. We’re going to be the best we can be together.”
First, Drezek and Matthaidess are wanting to get the Lancers on track after an uncharacteristic 13-21 season.
North Scott has nearly its entire pitching staff back along with two seniors who have returned to the sport in Quentin Allison and Nate Link.
“We didn’t live up to the expectations we had last year,” Matthaidess said, “but we’re going to be a very scary team."
The senior class is the first group to have gone all the way through the Lancer Baseball Club, North Scott’s feeder program.
“After last year, with the disappointment we had, they know we aren’t going to be like that this year,” Ralfs said. “The first couple weeks of practice have shown that. Everybody is on board.”
A pair of aces doesn't hurt.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!