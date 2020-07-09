Drezek sets Lancers' all-time wins mark in split with Falcons

Drezek provided the offense too. He clobbered a two-run homer in the third inning to give the Lancers a 4-0 cushion. Jake Matthaidess added a two-run double in the fourth.

The home run invigorated Drezek almost to a fault as he labored through the middle innings on a muggy late morning and early afternoon.

"Graysen is high energy," co-coach Travis Ralfs said. "He had some energy going when he came out in the fourth inning to pitch. We're working with him on toning that down a little bit and staying within himself, but he's that good of a pitcher. We trust him."

Drezek was pulled after 90 pitches, allowing him to come back Monday to pitch against Assumption.

"I didn't have my best stuff today," said Drezek, whose 19 wins are spread out for four seasons. "The curveball wasn't there as much as I wanted it to be, but with my defense as strong as it was, it wasn't a problem for us."

West, meanwhile, couldn't produce the key hit. It was limited to four hits and stranded nine baserunners, including the bases loaded on two occasions.

"Drezek did a nice job of keeping us off balance," West coach Scott Beatty said. "We couldn't come up with the big hit and we didn't have the excitement in the dugout to push through it."