Drezek sets Lancers' all-time wins mark in split with Falcons

ELDRIDGE — Graysen Drezek kept the North Scott baseball team's Mississippi Athletic Conference title hopes alive.
He also etched his name into the school's record books.
The right-handed pitcher became the Lancers' all-time wins leader Thursday during North Scott's 6-0 triumph over Davenport West. The Falcons salvaged a conference split with a 14-3 rout in six innings in Game 2 at North Scott.
Drezek, a Kirkwood signee, pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings to improve his career record to 19-6. His win total passed current North Scott activities director Jason Schroeder, who collected 12 of his 18 victories in his senior season in 1997.
"It means the world, an amazing feeling," Drezek said. "I knew about it and wanted it going into the year, but I knew if I didn't get it, it wouldn't be the end of the world."
With the split, Davenport Assumption (15-3, 11-3) clinched at least a share of the MAC crown. Assumption is at North Scott on Monday, needing just a split to secure the outright title.
If North Scott (14-7, 9-5) should sweep, there could result in a four-way tie for the title. Clinton, Pleasant Valley and West also have five league losses.
"We're going to go out and give it our best shot, but we've also got to look at the limitations in our pitching staff too," said Lancer co-coach Brad Ward, whose team opens substate play the following Friday.
Drezek provided the offense too. He clobbered a two-run homer in the third inning to give the Lancers a 4-0 cushion. Jake Matthaidess added a two-run double in the fourth.
The home run invigorated Drezek almost to a fault as he labored through the middle innings on a muggy late morning and early afternoon.
"Graysen is high energy," co-coach Travis Ralfs said. "He had some energy going when he came out in the fourth inning to pitch. We're working with him on toning that down a little bit and staying within himself, but he's that good of a pitcher. We trust him."
Drezek was pulled after 90 pitches, allowing him to come back Monday to pitch against Assumption.
"I didn't have my best stuff today," said Drezek, whose 19 wins are spread out for four seasons. "The curveball wasn't there as much as I wanted it to be, but with my defense as strong as it was, it wasn't a problem for us."
West, meanwhile, couldn't produce the key hit. It was limited to four hits and stranded nine baserunners, including the bases loaded on two occasions.
"Drezek did a nice job of keeping us off balance," West coach Scott Beatty said. "We couldn't come up with the big hit and we didn't have the excitement in the dugout to push through it."
The Falcons reversed their fortune in the second game.
West scored 14 runs in the final four innings, including an eight-run sixth where it sent 13 hitters to the plate. Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, who picked up the win on mound, had two hits and three RBIs as did catcher Dom DeLaPaz.
"It was all about getting that first big hit," Schaeffer-Houston said. "After that first big hit, we kept the momentum going from there."
West has played six conference doubleheaders. Other than a sweep over Muscatine, it has split the other five. It has city rivals Central and North remaining next week.
"For whatever reason, we can't find medium ground to fight through adversity," Beatty said. "Sometimes it gets lopsided and then we battle back and play a good game. With so many young kids, we've got to take the good with the bad.
"Right now, we're starting to see them level out more."
Schaeffer-Houston believes the Falcons can be a tough out when substate play commences next Friday at home against Bettendorf.
"We weren't sure what we were going to do in the beginning," he said, "but we have the confidence now that we can play with about anybody."
