Durant earns first state berth since 2003

The best play of the night came in the sixth inning with Durant holding a 3-0 lead. Monticello (6-8) had runners at first and second and looked poised to score a run when Connor Lambert hit a high chopper back up the middle of the infield.

Sophomore shortstop Ethan Gast came rushing in, bare-handing the ball and making a pinpoint throw to first to beat the runner and end the inning.

"That was amazing," Nate Dierickx said. "I thought he was going to try and catch the ball and then he pulls out the barehand, makes me a little nervous; I just love watching him, he's incredible. The things he can do blow my mind."

The Wildcats (12-4) put the game away in the seventh inning, scoring three runs, all the damage coming with two outs, providing more than enough insurance for Dierickx.

"Insurance always helps. It always makes the pitcher confident and makes us confident in the field," said DeLong, who was 1 for 4 with an RBI in the seventh inning. "We knew once we got those three, it was going to be smooth sailing."

Monticello rarely threatened against Dierickx, only getting multiple runners on base in two innings.

Durant took a lead in the second inning, loading the bases on a one-out single from Aydin Flockhart and a pair of walks.