Durant earns first state berth since 2003

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As soon as the home plate umpire called the final strike, a raucous celebration ensued.
Players threw gloves, jumped up and down, and ran to celebrate with pitcher Nate Dierickx.
After 17 years, Durant baseball is headed back to state.
Behind a complete game effort from Dierickx, the Wildcats were in control from start to finish, beating Monticello 6-0 in a Class 2A substate final Tuesday at the Jack Marlowe Athletic Complex. The Wildcats play Monday in Principal Park in Des Moines. It's the first state trip for the program since 2003.
"It means the world to me," senior Drew DeLong said. "I've loved this sport all my life and it's nice to give back to this town that's supported us all these years and I'm just excited for the tournament."
Dierickx struck out seven, including the final batter of the game, on 109 pitches. Monticello, a team that entered the night hitting .213 on the season, did get six hits against him, but the Wildcat defense always rose to the occasion.
"To have him out there was great but I was frustrated because he wasn't on tonight, he wasn't hitting his spots like he's capable of," Durant coach Shawn Dierickx said. "That outfield, I would bet it's the fastest in the state.
"I'm very happy for the program, the school, the community but most of all the kids. The kids have shown all season what they're made of and they did that again tonight."
The best play of the night came in the sixth inning with Durant holding a 3-0 lead. Monticello (6-8) had runners at first and second and looked poised to score a run when Connor Lambert hit a high chopper back up the middle of the infield.
Sophomore shortstop Ethan Gast came rushing in, bare-handing the ball and making a pinpoint throw to first to beat the runner and end the inning.
"That was amazing," Nate Dierickx said. "I thought he was going to try and catch the ball and then he pulls out the barehand, makes me a little nervous; I just love watching him, he's incredible. The things he can do blow my mind."
The Wildcats (12-4) put the game away in the seventh inning, scoring three runs, all the damage coming with two outs, providing more than enough insurance for Dierickx.
"Insurance always helps. It always makes the pitcher confident and makes us confident in the field," said DeLong, who was 1 for 4 with an RBI in the seventh inning. "We knew once we got those three, it was going to be smooth sailing."
Monticello rarely threatened against Dierickx, only getting multiple runners on base in two innings.
Durant took a lead in the second inning, loading the bases on a one-out single from Aydin Flockhart and a pair of walks.
Ethan Gast drove in the first run on a fielder’s choice, then Jake Willkomm hit a 2-2 pitch back up the middle to add another run. The Wildcats added another run in the sixth inning on a fielder's choice by Gast.
Durant was 5-4 following a loss to start July. Since then the Wildcats have won seven straight by a combined score of 59-13.
"We just realized how good we can be," DeLong said. "We put a couple wins together and then got real focused. This whole team, we got our heads on straight and we're just so focused."
With the Wildcats featuring a pair of brothers in Drew and Nolan DeLong and Logan and Lucas Callison, this was already going to be a season with meaning, but considering how close this season came to not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a chance to end the year in Des Moines adds even more.
"This is great because we don't make it to state a lot in baseball," Logan Callison said. "Our last time, playing a sport, all together, it's really special."
Now that they're there, Durant is expecting to do big things.
"Magical things," Nate Dierickx said. "This team here, we all have each other's backs, we've had each other's backs since last year and I think we can make it all the way. We've earned it, we've worked hard and we've earned this spot."
