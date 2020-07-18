Durant takes advantage of 12 walks to beat Regina

Jake Willkomm delivered the big blow of the inning with a two-run single, part of a 3-for-4, 3 RBI night out of the No. 9 hole.

"I had to hit them in because who knows if the people behind me will," Willkomm said. "I have confidence they would, but with two outs, men on, I've got to hit them in, can't be looking for walks. ... I was just swinging at strikes and hitting them."

Of the 12 walks, nine came in the final two innings.

"The biggest thing is, I wait most of the time, unless I get a first pitch I really like, I'll take them, and I'll keep taking until I get the pitch I like," said senior starting pitcher Brendan Paper, who was walked in all four plate appearances and scored four times. "Tonight I got a ton of away pitches. I didn't really like them so I didn't swing, because if I can get on base, that's a run."

Regina took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Durant scored three in the second thanks to a two-out RBI single from Nolan DeLong and a two-run single from Drew DeLong that ricocheted off of second base to put the Wildcats up 3-1.

The Regals struck back in the third inning, and needed just one hit to do it.