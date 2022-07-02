East Moline, Rock Island to meet with Brunner finals' berth at stake

One of the participants in today's Leo Brunner Invitational championship game has been penciled in.

It will come down to the outcome of the first of today's two pool-play games to determine who will play Galesburg for the title of Moline's annual American Legion baseball tournament.

Fresh off two pool-play wins on Friday, Galesburg kept its perfect tourney run going late Saturday afternoon as Riley Embry's three-hitter lifted Post 285 to a 3-0 shutout victory over East Moline.

With that outcome, East Moline (7-9 overall) and Rock Island (16-3) will meet this morning at 9 at Moline High School's Holmgren Field with the winner getting another shot at Post 285 in the championship game.

Post 200 set up that scenario earlier in the day by blitzing Milan 15-3 in five innings. Both it and East Moline sport 2-1 pool-play records.

"Rock Island is a good team, and we're looking forward to facing them again," said Post 227 coach Jacob Velasquez, whose club is 0-3 against Post 200 this summer. "We always look forward to a good challenge."

Brody Meyers did his best to give East Moline a chance to knock off Galesburg. In six innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts.

"It was a good pitching game; everyone threw well both ways," Velasquez said. "Brody can throw. He's the real deal."

East Moline had some early chances to break through against Embry. In the bottom of the first, Jayson Sevier reached on an error and Braedon King singled. A wild pitch moved both into scoring position, but they were left stranded.

The following inning, Post 227 had runners on first and second with two outs, but Embry retired Landon Skiles on a foul pop to end the threat. He then retired eight in a row and allowed only two more runners after that.

"You never want to go in thinking you're going to blow it out; you have to go in with the mindset that it's going to be a close game," Embry said. "Having a defense like we have, it's massive. It's as good as it gets."

Before its matchup with Galesburg (14-6), East Moline first had to take care of business against host Moline Post 246 earlier Saturday.

With Nolan Malmstrom delivering a two-hit, six-strikeout performance, Post 227 scored all of its runs in the first inning and made them stand up in a 5-1 victory over the tourney hosts.

"We came in here not thinking of what our record was," said Malmstrom. "We came in with the highest energy, wanting to make plays and hit the ball. Coming into this tourney, we knew we had to compete hard."

Coming off a 12-4, six-inning win over Milan in Saturday's opening game, Moline (14-9) picked up where it left off against East Moline as Alex Schimmel doubled and scored on a Davis Hoffstatter groundout in the top of the first.

After that, Malmstrom allowed just one more hit — a fourth-inning single by Carver Banker — and a pair of walks as he went the distance.

"That first run fired me up for the rest of the game," he said. "It gave me the mentality of not wanting to give up another run."

In the bottom of the first, Malmstrom's teammates got that run back, and then some.

After a Meyers fielder's choice scored Jayson Sevier with the tying run, Post 227 put together a two-out uprising as Zach Duke and Kellan Kennedy each notched two-run singles.

Following the first inning, Moline starting pitcher Maddux Dieckman and reliever Hunter Woods combined to hold East Moline to two hits over the next five innings.

"Our guys threw well, but after we gave up those runs in the first inning, we didn't have anything after that," said Post 246 manager Matt Trouten, whose club used a seven-run fifth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit against Milan.

In the Milan game, Josh Morales had two hits and two RBIs to lead the hosts, with Hoffstatter driving in three runs.

Rock Island rolls: After splitting its two Thursday games, Post 200 made quick work of Milan in its lone Friday contest. A nine-run first inning paved the way for the defending Brunner champions.

A two-run single by Julian Harris (2-for-3) and a two-run double from Aidan Brokaw (2-for-4) were the key blows in that opening-inning outburst, along with an RBI double from Zach DeMarlie (3-for-4).

"Right out of the gate in most every game, we want to put up a crooked number to give us the early momentum," said Brokaw. "Now we've got to focus on (today's) game. East Moline is going to be a tough opponent."

Rock Island added three more runs in the top of the third, with Cranston Wall (2-for-4) belting a two-run homer. A two-run Kenneth Thompson double fueled another Post 200 three-spot in the fourth inning.

"I think that's always our mindset going into games, whether in the field or in the dugout," said Wall. "Go out and play Rocky baseball, keep the foot on the gas and not let up."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0