Easton Valley baseball has good formula entering postseason

MILES, Iowa — Easton Valley checks off a lot of the boxes required to be a state caliber team.
A pair of strong, if not at times dominant, pitchers? Check.
An offense that makes teams pay for their mistakes? Check.
A defense that rarely makes mistakes of its own? Check.
Whether that will be enough to get Easton Valley to Principal Park this year remains to be seen, but as the River Hawks prepare for Saturday’s postseason opener against Bellevue Marquette, they don’t have much to complain about, ranked ninth in Class 1A and 12-0 following a 5-3, 3-1 Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader sweep of Midland Monday at Miller Field.
"We've got a group of guys that just really enjoy the game of baseball," coach Derek Erwin said. "They just come in day in and day out and get the job done."
It’s the first time Easton Valley baseball has finished above .500 since 2013 but with the way things are going, the River Hawks have much bigger plans, looking to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2011, back as Preston.
The baseball team's success is part of a banner year for Easton Valley boys athletics as its football team went 9-2 and the basketball team was 23-1 this past season.
"It's just great to build off that," Erwin said. "It's nice to continue the culture because these fans, they're die-hard fans and they deserve a good product on the field and I'm happy we've been able to do that this year."
Erwin's team is young, with only two seniors and one junior, but has plenty of potential.
The River Hawks have five players who are hitting over .400, led by junior Austin Franzen, who is hitting .563 and has 17 RBIs after going 3-for-5 with three RBIs Monday, including a big two-run double in the sixth inning of the nightcap to give Easton Valley a 3-1 lead over the Eagles, just the second hit of the night for the River Hawks.
Franzen also makes up half of Easton Valley's dominant pitching duo. He is now 6-0 with a 0.90 ERA and 40 strikeouts after grabbing the win in Game 2.
"We play small ball pretty good and it doesn't take that many runs to win when you've got good pitching and good defense," Franzen said. "It's always a dream I had when I was a freshman. Now it feels pretty real."
Franzen is complemented by senior Nate Trenkamp, who was dominant for most of the opener. He retired the side in order four times and only ran into trouble in the seventh inning, allowing the Eagles to score twice and load the bases.
But Trenkamp buckled down and struck out the final batter of the game. Though the outing raised his ERA to 1.31 from 0.84, he added 11 strikeouts, upping his total to 58 over 32 innings.
"They know how to get the job done," Erwin said of his pitching duo. "They know how to pitch, they're smart kids and they just come in and get the job done."
Monday's doubleheader was a bit of an outlier for the Easton Valley offense, which entered the series averaging 10.6 runs per game. Against Midland, the River Hawks had to manufacture runs, but they also took advantage of five Midland errors.
The big inning of the opener came in the fifth, when Trenkamp reached on a two-out error, then after making his way to third, stole home for the first time in his career, sparking a three-run inning that put Easton Valley up 4-1.
The Easton Valley defense didn't commit an error in either game, another big strength of the team as the River Hawks have committed just five errors all season and have plenty of weapons in the outfield and behind the plate as catcher Brig Bormann threw out two runners in the doubleheader.
"It's great to get some competition here and there because it tells you what you need to work on," Trenkamp said. "We're going to have to work on that in the next five days here, a more consistent offense because we have a lot of innings with four or five runs and then go four innings and not score. We just need to keep manufacturing runs more consistently and we'll be set up well for success in the postseason."
For as much regular season success there's been for Easton Valley recently, it hasn't translated to the postseason. The football team lost in a state quarterfinal and the basketball team suffered its only loss of the season in a district final.
Trenkamp was on both squads and doesn't want his final games in a River Hawks uniform to be anywhere but Des Moines.
"The main driving force is, we came up a game short of the Dome in football, we came up basically a game short of Wells Fargo in basketball and now, we don't want to come up short this year," Trenkamp said. "We want to make it out to Principal Park and play in the state tournament."
