Easton Valley baseball has good formula entering postseason

Monday's doubleheader was a bit of an outlier for the Easton Valley offense, which entered the series averaging 10.6 runs per game. Against Midland, the River Hawks had to manufacture runs, but they also took advantage of five Midland errors.

The big inning of the opener came in the fifth, when Trenkamp reached on a two-out error, then after making his way to third, stole home for the first time in his career, sparking a three-run inning that put Easton Valley up 4-1.

The Easton Valley defense didn't commit an error in either game, another big strength of the team as the River Hawks have committed just five errors all season and have plenty of weapons in the outfield and behind the plate as catcher Brig Bormann threw out two runners in the doubleheader.

"It's great to get some competition here and there because it tells you what you need to work on," Trenkamp said. "We're going to have to work on that in the next five days here, a more consistent offense because we have a lot of innings with four or five runs and then go four innings and not score. We just need to keep manufacturing runs more consistently and we'll be set up well for success in the postseason."