Easton Valley wins on walk-off single to advance

MILES, Iowa — Conor Gruver was mobbed after he reached first base.
The sophomore admits he's never had a bigger hit.
Gruver grooved a 2-2 pitch into left center field for a single, scoring two runs as Class 1A No. 9 Easton Valley walked off Calamus-Wheatland 2-1 Tuesday night in a district semifinal at Miller Field, keeping its perfect season and state tournament aspirations alive in dramatic fashion.
"It was the best feeling of my life," Gruver said.
The River Hawks face North Cedar — 5-3 winners over fifth-ranked Alburnett — Saturday at Alburnett.
"The excitement was crazy. My first thought was, how are we going to celebrate?" said senior Nate Trenkamp, who rushed from the on-deck circle to celebrate with Gruver after the winning run scored. "I don't even know what was going through my mind, I went nuts."
Easton Valley (14-0) had been held to just two hits entering the seventh inning, kept in check all night by Calamus-Wheatland (10-5) starter Caleb Banowetz.
After Banowetz reached his pitch limit with two outs in the sixth, he was relieved by Brian Forret, and the River Hawks took advantage, though not without some fortune.
Aidan Gruver led off the seventh inning out of the 9-spot, and hit a high pop fly into shallow center field. The ball was lost in the night sky and dropped for a single.
"I'm thinking, we get the first guy on, it was our inning from there," Conor Gruver said. "We just kept our composure, knew our time was coming. ... The mood just changed."
The left field light doesn't work at Miller Field, which may have contributed to the miscommunication by the Warriors.
"I'm sure there's a blind spot where the ball gets high enough it's not going to get lit up by the lights," Calamus-Wheatland coach Michael Bruns said. "We haven't misread a ball like that all year so it's clear the center fielder lost it. ... It's unfortunate a lighting issue comes into play in a district game like this, but it is what it is."
Carson Fuegen followed that up with a single, then Brig Bormann laid down a perfect bunt to load the bases with no outs, bringing up Conor Gruver.
He fouled off some tough pitches before finally driving the ball into the outfield for the walk-off win.
"I was thinking, I've got to get something in the outfield," Gruver said. "He finally gave me one over the middle and I poked it out there."
The rest of the game was a pitcher's duel between Trenkamp and Banowetz.
The pair allowed just three hits through the first four innings and both worked out of jams. The Warriors got runners to second and third with one out in the fourth, but Trenkamp induced a 5-2 groundout and a strikeout to escape the inning unscathed.
That followed up a clutch third inning from Banowetz, who loaded the bases with two outs on a pair of walks and a hit batter before striking out Austin Franzen to get out of the inning.
Banowetz was masterful all game, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 on 111 pitches. He ends the season with 95 strikeouts in 40⅔ innings and was also 2 for 2 with a double at the plate.
"We know that Caleb Banowetz is probably the best pitcher in 1A," Trenkamp said. "Everything is going to be downhill from here. We're not going to see anything like that again. We put up great at-bats on him so I don't see why we can't against anybody else."
Headed off to Kirkwood, Banowetz finishes his Cal-Wheat career with 388 strikeouts and with the exception of his eighth-grade season, never had a season ERA over 1.00.
"He's been everything," Bruns said. "He's just a special kind of kid, everything is just a little different with him. He's just meant the world to the Cal-Wheat baseball program. I see a lot of young kids, my own son, calling himself Caleb Banowetz when he's up to bat, hitting off a tee. That kind of stuff is pretty cool to see in the community."
Calamus-Wheatland got on the board against Trenkamp in the fifth inning.
The Warriors loaded the bases with one out before Trenkamp struck out Austin Henning to bring up Lane Vander Heiden. The sophomore worked a nine-pitch at bat before taking a pitch just off the outside corner for a walk to bring in the go-ahead run.
"It was close and I went out; I don't like making a scene with the umpires, that's just never really been me but I just wanted to clarify with (the home plate umpire)," Easton Valley coach Derek Erwin said. "He was straight up, said it could have gone both ways but he said in a close game like that, it just went that way this time."
Trenkamp pitched five innings on 86 pitches, allowing three hits and striking out five before being lifted for Franzen, who pitched two shutout innings out of the pen, allowing Easton Valley to come back in the seventh.
"These boys, it's the greatest group of baseball players I've ever coached. They come in day in, day out, wanting to work, wanting to get the job done and it showed right here," Erwin said. "That's a helluva ball club, that's a helluva pitcher we just faced, that's a lot of adversity there. For them to go six innings like that and then come out in the seventh, do that, that's just a testament to this team."
