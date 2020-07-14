Easton Valley wins on walk-off single to advance

That followed up a clutch third inning from Banowetz, who loaded the bases with two outs on a pair of walks and a hit batter before striking out Austin Franzen to get out of the inning.

Banowetz was masterful all game, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 on 111 pitches. He ends the season with 95 strikeouts in 40⅔ innings and was also 2 for 2 with a double at the plate.

"We know that Caleb Banowetz is probably the best pitcher in 1A," Trenkamp said. "Everything is going to be downhill from here. We're not going to see anything like that again. We put up great at-bats on him so I don't see why we can't against anybody else."

Headed off to Kirkwood, Banowetz finishes his Cal-Wheat career with 388 strikeouts and with the exception of his eighth-grade season, never had a season ERA over 1.00.

"He's been everything," Bruns said. "He's just a special kind of kid, everything is just a little different with him. He's just meant the world to the Cal-Wheat baseball program. I see a lot of young kids, my own son, calling himself Caleb Banowetz when he's up to bat, hitting off a tee. That kind of stuff is pretty cool to see in the community."

Calamus-Wheatland got on the board against Trenkamp in the fifth inning.