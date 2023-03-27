EDGINGTON — The Orion baseball team took its first step towards defending last season's share of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division crown.

Looking to become outright league champions in 2023 after sharing the championship with Riverdale last spring, the Chargers went into their TRAC West opener with Rockridge with five games already under their belt.

Going up against a Rocket club playing just its second contest, Orion bolted out of the starting gate with eight runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on throughout Monday's contest to earn a 14-8 victory.

"We were a little sloppy on defense and with our pitching in a couple of innings, but our offense picked us up and gave us a chance to win today," said Orion coach Thomas Smith, whose club is off to a 5-1 start.

On a day in which the Chargers rapped out 12 hits to overcome four errors, senior right fielder Andrew Meiresonne set the pace by going 3-for-5 and driving in six runs. Alex Edwards was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Drake Gunn went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.

"I feel like all of us are swinging the bats pretty hot as of now," Meiresonne said. "We're doing what we need to do to get the job done."

Those two played key roles in Orion's eight-run uprising to start the game.

After an RBI double by Gavin Awbrey off Rockridge starting pitcher Brendan Price got the Chargers on the board, Edwards singled in Awbrey to make it a two-run game.

Later in the inning, Meiresonne rapped a two-run single to put Orion up 4-0, and the Chargers continued to tack on from there.

"We all came in with the mindset of jumping on the first pitch and helping each other out," Meiresonne said.

However, the Rockets (0-2) dug in their heels in the home half of the first and responded with a rally of their own to cut Orion's eight-run lead in half.

A lead-off double by Cael Kuster (2-for-3) got the inning started, followed by a Trevor Dye single. Tyler Thiem was hit by a Maddux Anderson pitch to load the bases, and Kameron Bohnsack drew a walk for the hosts' first run. Orion fielding miscues then fueled the fire.

"Brendan was having trouble finding it and wasn't getting a grip on the ball," Rockridge coach Ryan Page said. "Once we got out of the inning, I said that we're setting ourselves up for a big comeback. We had to chip away, and the guys responded."

But after closing the gap to 8-4, any momentum Rockridge built was lost when the Chargers tacked on two more in the top of the second. They then scored runs in the third and seventh innings and added a pair in the top of the fifth.

"We talked between (the first and second) innings and said we couldn't have played much worse on defense than we did in the first," Smith said. "We took a deep breath and realized we were still up by four, and that put us at ease."

On the mound, sophomore Nolan Buchen delivered five solid innings of relief work to get the win. In addition to its 12 hits, Orion was a perfect 17 of 17 in stolen base attempts.

The Rockets rallied to mount a comeback by scoring three runs in the last of the seventh before Awbrey put out the fire.

"We had to play clean baseball after that first inning," Page said. "The guys did their job, and they never quit."