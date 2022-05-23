Erie-Prophetstown captures regional crown

PRINCETON, Ill. — Just 10 days ago, Erie-Prophetstown baseball coach Brad Tichler would have called you a dreamer if you told him his team would be holding the Princeton Regional championship plaque.

“The three teams we beat in regional competition had all hammered us pretty hard in the regular season, we started the year 0-5, and at one point we were 3-9 and seemed to be going nowhere fast,” Tichler said following Monday night's 5-2 win over Bureau Valley in a Class 2A regional final.

The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers are without a doubt peaking at the right time.

"I could not be more proud of the way this team has come together, all week we consistently took advantage of scoring opportunities, and our pitching and defense have been very solid,” Tichler said after team's second regional title in three seasons.

E-P scored one run in the first inning, added two more in the fifth, worked out of a couple of tough situations, and put the game away in the top of the seventh inning to defeat its fellow Three Rivers Conference member.

Starting pitcher Austin Cole went the distance for the Panthers, striking out six Storm batters, walking just one and pitching his way through the sixth inning when Bureau Valley scored two runs but left two men on base.

“Austin was very tough tonight, he was able to stay ahead of a lot of batters, and kept his focus in the sixth inning when Bureau Valley was threatening to tie the game or take the lead,” Tichler said. “I was equally impressed with our defense, coming up with an important double play to get out of the first inning, and our guys showed good range in getting to balls.”

Sophomore second baseman Reese Duncan showed off his quickness and speed in multiple ways throughout the game, running down pop ups and converting a tough out on a shot into the hole to end the 4th inning.

"We brought Reese up to varsity halfway through the season, and he has been instrumental in stabilizing our defense helping us to get where we are at this point," Tichler said.

With the win, the Panthers (11-13) will face Elmwood-Brimfield (26-2) on Thursday in sectional play at Knoxville. Bureau Valley’s season ends at 14-11.

E-P scored the game’s first run in the opening inning when leadoff man, Mason Misfeldt, singled to center. He scored when shortstop Kolby Franks hit a hot shot to third, and the Bureau Valley third baseman's throw went over first base.

In the fifth inning, E-P added two more runs to take a 3-0 lead. With one out, first baseman Connor Sibley singled to left, Franks followed with a line drive also to left, and Duncan collected two RBI with a hit down the first-base line.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Bureau Valley put a rally together. With one out, shortstop Brock Foster walked, third baseman Sam Rouse singled to center, right fielder Logan Johnson followed with a shot down the right field line scoring Foster, and first baseman Bryson Smith hit a liner to first that scored Rouse. E-P’s Cole worked out of the jam with the help of a sensational play by second baseman Duncan on a pop fly in foul territory.

E-P immediately got the two runs back in the top of the seventh on back-to-back throwing errors by the Bureau Valley catcher on steal attempts at third base, with designated hitter Tucker VanDeWostine picking up both RBI, and Cole and the E-P defense quickly shut down the Bureau Valley hitters in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win and regional title.

“At this point in the season, anything can happen, and we have put together a string of wins that creates momentum and confidence,” Tichler said while enjoying his team’s celebration dance at home plate.

