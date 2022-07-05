Erwin's no-hitter leads Camanche past Durant

CASCADE, Iowa — Zach Erwin has been working on an off-speed pitch this year but hadn't really thrown it during the season.

He picked a good time to utilize it, throwing a no-hitter and leading Camanche to a 2-0 win over Durant in a Class 2A district semifinal Tuesday at American Legion Ballpark.

After throwing over to first base for the last out of the game, Erwin had a brief celebration with teammates out on the field.

"I think I saw in like the fourth or fifth inning but I tried to block it out, don't want to jinx it or anything," Erwin said. "After the game my teammates said they were having a hard time not saying anything during the game."

Camanche (12-10) faces the winner of Tipton and Cascade Saturday at 7 p.m.

Erwin's performance helped overcome a day where the Storm defense committed five errors but never allowed a Durant runner to get past second base.

He threw 95 pitches in the game and needed just five to end the seventh inning, justifying the faith his coaches showed by putting him back out there for the final inning.

"We asked him to step up and he did for us," Camanche head coach Darryl Cochran said. "We had a big decision there in the last inning whether to bring him back out or to go with someone else and I think we did the right thing and he came out and had a nice 1-2-3 inning.

"He didn't want to come out, that's for sure. He's a gamer and he's going to want to compete."

The only baserunners the Wildcats (14-9) could muster came on those five errors and a fielder’s choice.

"You call a spot for him, he's going to hit it," Camanche catcher Kaiden Jenkins said. "He had faith in his offspeeds, every single one of them, he could locate them, too, and overall trusted the process and trusted what he had."

With how Erwin was pitching, Camanche didn't need much to grab the win and took advantage of its lone opportunity in the bottom of the second inning.

Jenkins led off the inning with a walk, then Ethan Schultz was hit by a pitch. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, then Ethan Gast walked Thomas Blomme to load the bases.

Two more wild pitches allowed Jenkins and Schultz to score, but Gast rallied with a double play ball and a strikeout to limit the damage.

"It makes our jobs a lot easier (when we score early) ... so we don't have to focus on keeping them from scoring those runs," Jenkins said. "We were trusting in our approaches and being aggressive on the basepaths."

Gast pitched well outside of that second inning. He allowed just two hits and struck out three on the day but was just outdueled by Erwin, who struck out five.

"I think we hit the ball hard tonight, just right at people, and that's baseball — you're going to have nights like that," Durant head coach Shawn Dierickx said. "This team and this program, we've always said give ourselves a chance at the end, if we can fight in the end we've got a chance. We had our chance, we just couldn't do it."

