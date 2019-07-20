DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Cade Everson had elbow problems during a start against Iowa City Regina 17 days ago. It cramped up to halt his outing that day.
He only threw a couple of innings against Alburnett on July 10. The sophomore found out when he got to Jenk Field Saturday he was going to start in Camanche’s Class 2A district final.
“I was nervous to go out there,” Everson said. “The rest that I had made my arm heal.”
Everson rewarded his team with a pitching performance of a lifetime.
The right-hander threw a complete game to earn his third win of the season, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five as the Indians upset eighth-ranked Dyersville Beckman 4-2 Saturday night to advance to the substate final Tuesday in DeWitt.
According to Camanche (18-12) head coach Darryl Cochran, it’s the first district title it has claimed since 1996. The opponent will either be West Branch or Mid-Prairie, as that district final was called due to weather with the Bears up 5-0 in the fourth and will be resumed on Monday.
“We had everybody available and we were going to go with whoever was hot and he turned out to be hot,” Cochran said. “It was a great decision by our coaching staff.
“It was a perfect night for him to go the distance.”
Over the last 15 games, the Indians have gone 7-8. Injuries have been the cause for a team that started the year 10-4.
“We’re starting to get healthy kids back,” Cochran said. “It showed tonight.”
At full strength against the Blazers (26-13), the Indians got a glimpse of ace Carter Petsche in the district semifinal as Monticello tagged him for seven runs.
That gave the Indians the confidence to put balls in play for an early advantage.
Mason Byrns and Everson roped back-to-back RBI doubles in the third inning to put Camanche up 3-0. It scored in the first inning on an Everson RBI groundout.
“I thought we did a really good job,” Byrns said. “Monticello played (Beckman) tough. I thought we’d have a pretty good shot.”
Everson plunked two batters, but didn’t allow a hit in the first three frames. In the fourth, Beckman began a comeback.
Pinch hitter Owen Huehnergarth laced an RBI single to make it a 3-1 contest. After Camanche took a 4-1 lead on an error in the fifth, Seamus O’Connor hit a sacrifice fly to put the Beckman deficit back to a pair of runs.
Everson limited the damage in both innings.
The Blazers left the bases loaded in the fourth and leading hitter Owen Grover grounded out to end the fifth.
“He threw the (heck) out of the ball,” Cochran said.
Everson switched to mainly using his curveball over the final two innings to ignite a celebration near the first base dugout. He struck out two batters in a clean seventh frame.
“I was focused on hitting my spots,” Everson said. “They couldn’t seem to make solid contact. Once I started throwing strikes, I was feeling comfortable.”
Defensively, the Indians had two momentum-boosting plays.
Byrns threw out Luke Goedken trying to steal third after successfully swiping second in the first. Logan Shaw fired a throw to shortstop Kyle DeWeerdt to get Brock Marbach out at second trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double.
“I saw him break it hard so I had to just fire it in there,” Shaw said. “They could’ve had a big inning. It happened at the perfect time.”
DeWeerdt reached base three times and registered two hits. Byrns also notched two hits for Camanche. Marbach had a pair of hits for Beckman.
With no seniors on the roster, the Indians are one win away from the state tournament at Principal Park. At the start of the season, Cochran believed it was a possibility.
“I thought we had the nucleus,” he said. “I thought we were right there, we just needed a little more confidence and I think that’s what this season has done for us. They’ve just gotten better and better.”