Experienced Spartans believe it 'can achieve more'

Stecklein said it was paramount for his team to see that competition before mid-July. Brecht fanned 16 Spartans in last year's quarterfinal.

“Seeing those teams early and that type of pitching almost weekly is going to help us a lot,” outfielder Drew Micek said. “From being there in the past, we’ve learned we need to see that more often.”

The Spartans believe those experiences can pay dividends in late July.

"The CIML teams have a lot more skill than most of the teams on the eastern side of the state," Clausen said. "Our focus is keeping up with those guys."

Still, there are plenty of incentives before thinking about a return trip to state and a championship.

PV has sputtered out of the gates the past two seasons. It was 12-10 in late June of 2019 before getting hot in the final month. It went into the postseason under .500 a year ago.

"We want to get going early," Stecklein said, "and we're ahead of where we've been in the past from an offensive standpoint."

This group of seniors has never won a conference baseball title. They finished in a tie for second with North Scott and Davenport West a season ago.