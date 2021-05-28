Experienced Spartans believe it 'can achieve more'

The Pleasant Valley High School baseball team checks all the boxes.
It has seven or eight pitchers who can command the zone and unleash a fastball at least 80 miles per hour. It has a lineup with a blend of speed and power. It has an abundance of experience.
Most importantly, it is highly motivated.
“We feel as though we can achieve more than what we have done here as a program,” senior Alex Clemons said. “We have a chip on our shoulder.”
Coach Derek Stecklein’s team has been to the state tournament each of the past two years. Each trip has been one-and-done as the Spartans ran into two supreme pitchers — Iowa City West’s Marcus Morgan (2019) and Ankeny’s Brody Brecht (2020).
While a Mississippi Athletic Conference title is important, particularly for a team which has not accomplished that feat the past two seasons, the Spartans have beefed up their schedule in hopes to equip them for the ultimate goal.
Sixth-ranked PV traveled to top-ranked Ankeny on Friday night for a doubleheader. No. 2 Urbandale, No. 3 Johnston, No. 4 Waukee and No. 5 Dubuque Hempstead also are on the slate along with No. 10 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa City West, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Southeast Polk.
“It is a huge step for us to play those Des Moines schools this year,” senior and Minnesota signee Seth Clausen said. “The last two years we’ve gone into the state tournament and never seen anything close to that level in terms of arms.”
Stecklein said it was paramount for his team to see that competition before mid-July. Brecht fanned 16 Spartans in last year's quarterfinal.
“Seeing those teams early and that type of pitching almost weekly is going to help us a lot,” outfielder Drew Micek said. “From being there in the past, we’ve learned we need to see that more often.”
The Spartans believe those experiences can pay dividends in late July.
"The CIML teams have a lot more skill than most of the teams on the eastern side of the state," Clausen said. "Our focus is keeping up with those guys."
Still, there are plenty of incentives before thinking about a return trip to state and a championship.
PV has sputtered out of the gates the past two seasons. It was 12-10 in late June of 2019 before getting hot in the final month. It went into the postseason under .500 a year ago.
"We want to get going early," Stecklein said, "and we're ahead of where we've been in the past from an offensive standpoint."
This group of seniors has never won a conference baseball title. They finished in a tie for second with North Scott and Davenport West a season ago.
“It is important for our program, important for these guys,” Stecklein said. “That is something these guys want. We’ve been really close and it has been within our grasp.”
The roster makeup is there for it to happen.
Stecklein has eight pitchers he anticipates throwing varsity innings. Clausen, Barrett Lindmark and Clemons are at the forefront.
Clausen, who tops out over 90 mph, is ready to step into the top spot after serving as the closer and the No. 2 starter to Jack Young a year ago.
“He’s embraced that,” Stecklein said. “He’s grown exponentially over the course of the last two to three years physically and mentally. He wants to be that guy for us, and his work ethic is top notch.”
With six to eight varsity games in most weeks, Stecklein said the Spartans will mix and match their rotation. Complete games won't be likely.
In the season opener, a 7-1 win over Dubuque Senior, PV used three pitchers.
“We’re crazy deep on the mound,” Clausen said. “A lot of high school teams have two, three or four arms, but we can throw up to (eight) different guys. It is pretty exciting knowing we have that many guys that can go out and compete.”
The entire lineup has logged at-bats and innings in the past. Micek is expected to occupy the leadoff spot with Clausen, Clemons and Ryan Mumey in the heart of the order.
“We’ve got a little more pop, a little more juice and some gap-to-gap stuff,” Stecklein noted. “We really feel we’ve got 10 or 11 guys that can contribute offensively.”
Besides the talent, PV also believes it has the intangibles.
“We’re all really close, on and off the field,” Micek said. “Our chemistry as a team is unmatched.”
The Spartans hope it can translate into a prolonged postseason, one that wouldn't end until July 31 — the final night of the state tournament.
“Our entire team is eager to get back to state and get into the championship game this time,” Clemons said. “A lot of our guys, almost all our starters, have had a taste.
“As a team, we want more.”