Explosive Spartans erupt on Blue Devils

Clausen led the team with five RBIs as PV tallied 17 hits in the shortened contest. Jack Young had a team-high four hits in the win, which featured six players with at least two RBIs.

PV pitching held Central to just four hits in the nightcap.

Central coach Chris Cartee says his team is still working on “doing the right thing, at the right time, in the right way,” as it continues to gain experience.

“The kids do have a really good attitude, we’re just really inexperienced; we’re young,” he said. “We have two returning players from last year. We’re just trying to build a foundation, come and do things the right way.”

He expects some ups and downs this season, but he hasn’t been discouraged. The key is continued work and avoiding the big innings, but he was proud of O’Brien’s start and how he battled in the opener.

“When anything has snowballed on us, it’s typically been our defense letting us down,” he said. “Until we learn to make those routine plays, we’ve got to change the script ourselves.”

Pleasant Valley is next scheduled to host Bettendorf in a MAC doubleheader on Monday; Central is slated for two on the road at Assumption.

“Looking forward to it,” Stecklein said of the Bettendorf matchup. “They’ve got a good team right now… It’ll be fun. Our guys are excited about it and I’m sure they are. We’ll see what Monday brings, but we’ll be ready to go.”

