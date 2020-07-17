Falcons erupt in first inning to beat Bulldogs

Furness (1-2) entered the night having allowed just four earned runs all season but was charged with eight in the loss.

"I'm not going to say it's a bad outing," Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna said. "Our team went out and believed they could win and things didn't go our way tonight. We're not pointing fingers at anybody, we win as a team, we lose as a team."

West upped its lead to 13-1 with four runs in the third, but Bettendorf cut into the lead with a three-run home run from Jacob Ripple, who was 2 for 3 and added a double on the night.

The Falcons added a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Bulldogs extended their season again with an RBI single from Carter Lenning.

Molloy ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single, part of a 3-for-3, five-RBI night.

"We really can compete with anybody we want," Molloy said. "We can hit the ball, we've got good pitching behind us and as long as we're doing what we need to be doing, we can go pretty far."

Bettendorf jumped on Dreyer early, with Zach Garton driving the first pitch of the game into deep center field for a double. Luke Bohonek brought Garton in with an RBI single and Bettendorf looked to be in business early.