DUBUQUE, Iowa — Davenport West will return to Dubuque today, looking to finish what it started in an Iowa Class 4A substate baseball game against Dubuque Hempstead.
The Falcons scored two quick runs in the first inning and were maintaining a 4-2 advantage when a thunderstorm forced the opening-round game at Petrakis Field to be suspended with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
The game is scheduled to be completed beginning at 5 p.m. today, resuming with the bases clear and West’s Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston at the plate looking to add to the Falcons’ collection of seven hits.
Leadoff batter Trevor Burkhart has three of the hits West recorded in the game’s first four innings off of Mustangs pitcher Connor Crabill, a senior who entered the game with a 7-1 record and a 0.85 earned run average.
Burkhart scored twice on singles by Clayton Nettleton, crossing home in the first inning after reaching on a single to center and advancing when Logan Gluba was hit by a pitch.
Gluba gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead when he scored on a sacrifice fly in the first by Ryan McKown before Nettleton threw his first pitch of the game.
The West senior, 4-2 on the season with a 1.95 ERA, struck out four batters and allowed unearned runs following two of the three errors the Falcons committed in the first four innings.
Riley Connelly scored the first in the bottom of the first, cutting the West lead to 2-1 on an RBI single by Peter Unmacht.
The Mustangs trimmed the Falcons’ lead again in the bottom of the fourth inning when Max Muehring reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced on a Zach Sabers single and pulled Hempstead within 4-2 when he scored on a wild pitch.
The second run came after West sent seven batters to the plate and added two runs to its lead in the top half of the inning.
Schaeffer-Houston opened the inning by reaching on a walk, was sacrificed to second by Leo De La Paz and advanced on an infield single by Burkhart before giving the Falcons a 3-1 lead when Gluba dropped a perfect squeeze bunt toward third base.
Nettleton followed by driving a single to right to score Burkhart.
Crabill gave up two hits in three of the four innings he completed but limited damage as well, stranding five baserunners in scoring position before the rain began following a pair of groundouts to open the fifth.
4A openers postponed
Opening-round games in the Iowa Class 4A substate baseball tournament involving four Quad-City area teams were postponed Friday because of rain.
All are scheduled to be made up today, with Pleasant Valley playing at Linn-Mar at 11 a.m., North Scott hosting Clinton at 3 p.m. and Davenport Central facing Dubuque Senior at Brady Street Stadium at 7 p.m.
Sabers suspended
Central DeWitt's Iowa Class 3A district semifinal baseball game against Marion at Cedar Rapids on Friday was suspended by rain.
The Sabers and Indians were scoreless with two outs and a runner on second base in the bottom of the fourth inning when play was halted in a game at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids that is scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. today.
A district semifinal between Anamosa and Cedar Rapids Xavier is scheduled to follow at 12:30 p.m.