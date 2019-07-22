The Davenport West baseball team got away with leaving multiple base runners in scoring position in a win against Clinton last week.
The Falcons were not so fortunate against Cedar Rapids Prairie in a Class 4A substate semifinal on Monday night at the West baseball complex.
West left 10 runners on base, including seven in scoring position, in an eventual 6-2 defeat to the Hawks.
Prairie advances to face Iowa City West for the substate title on Wednesday while the Falcons' season ends with an overall record of 20-17.
West started off promising, snagging a 2-0 lead through two innings after Leo DeLaPaz got an RBI on a fielder's choice and Adam Good scored on a wild pitch. But West seemed to let Prairie starting pitcher Caden Stoffer off the hook by not building a bigger lead in the early innings.
Stoffer struggled with his command through the first three innings, hitting two batters and walking three more.
The Falcons left four runners in scoring position in the first three innings. Prairie breathed life back into Stoffer by getting three runs in the third inning to grab the lead 3-2. Carson Sirowy had a two-run double and Logan Burg drove in Sirowy with a RBI single.
From there, Stoffer seemed to get his confidence back. The sophomore allowed just two more hits after that, working through the fifth inning. Relief pitchers Trey Wodke and Clayton McMenomy kept West at bay from there.
"Every inning, except for one, we had multiple runners on and we just could not come through with that hit when we needed it," Falcons coach Scott Beatty said. "Stoffer did not have good command but he competed really well. We definitely let Stoffer off the hook a bit early on. But congratulations to Prairie, they have a nice hitting team and they do a lot of things really well."
Prairie coach James Nelson said Stoffer seemed re-energized after his team gave him the lead back in the third inning.
"He settled in after we got the lead back," Nelson said. "We knew that could happen if our offense gave him the opportunity."
While the Falcons struggled to get a key hit, the Hawks (22-19) only left five of their base runners stranded and three of their RBIs came with two outs. Sirowy finished with three RBI and Zack Barden also had an RBI triple for the winners.
"In the post-season, it is all about getting those timely hits and we were able to do that," Nelson said.
The Falcons will say goodbye to nine seniors on the playoff roster including Logan Gluba, Leo DeLaPaz, Adam Good, Alek Reed, Jared Black, Brady McIntyre, Noah Carlson, Ryan Wallick and Brendan Schmidt.
"You have to take your hat off to these kids, they come to play everyday and they compete well," Beatty said. "It's a 20-win season for these kids and that's a standard we have set for these kids. It makes these kids hungry and we are going to say goodbye to some great seniors."