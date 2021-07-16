Familiar foil sinks Wildcats

An early-season issue returned to haunt the Davenport North baseball team in its postseason opener Friday night.
"One really tough inning, it was something that was an issue a lot for us early in the season. I thought we had moved past it, but it came back to get us," Wildcats coach Cory Wachal said following a 9-0 loss to Iowa City High in the opening round of Iowa Class 4A substate play.
A nightmarish second inning was the culprit at Mercer Park, ending of a seven-game late-season win streak for the Wildcats.
The Little Hawks mustered only three hits in the frame but sent 11 batters to the plate in an eight-run second inning, taking advantage of each of the three errors North committed in the inning.
The first allowed Gavin Koch to reach base to open the inning. He advanced on a passed ball, moved to third on a sacrifice and scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch.
It was the kind of inning for North.
"One thing led to another and that led to another," Wachal said. "Blake (Gaskey, the Wildcats’ starter on the mound) was throwing strikes, had a good game early, but we didn’t give him a lot of defensive help."
An errant throw to the plate on a fielder’s choice by Ben Kueter preceded a two-run double to the gap in left-center by Gable Mitchell to extend the City High lead to 4-0.
The third error of the inning, and the fourth of five by the Wildcats in the game, brought the Little Hawks’ fifth run home, a lead which grew to 8-0 following a run-scoring groundout by John Klosterman and a two-run single by Cedric Dunnwald.
"We love putting pressure on the opponent whenever we can," City High coach Brian Mitchell said. "If you can find ways to put pressure on the other team to make plays, in high school baseball you’re usually going to have success."
The Little Hawks added a run to their lead in the bottom of the sixth on a run-scoring single by Koch.
A three-hit game by Carter Seaton and two hits from Gable Mitchell accounted for half of the offensive production City High (28-13) used to support Klosterman.
The junior starter worked five innings while teaming with Koch on a two-hit shutout.
Klosterman recorded eight of 11 strikeouts North batters put in the book and walked just two batters in a five-inning start.
Cody Baumer in the second inning and Zane Beebe in the third accumulated the only base hits recorded by the Wildcats.
North (16-18) missed some early opportunities, moving runners to third base with two outs in the first two innings before City High put together its eight-run difference maker.
Jaydon Noriega was hit by a pitch to open the game, stole second and went to third on a balk before Klosterman recorded an inning-ending strikeout.
In the second, Baumer stole second and third after singling to left, but a pop-up ended the scoring chance.
"You wonder what would have happened if we could have pushed a couple of runs across there, how that might have changed things, but that’s hindsight now," Wachal said.
"I thought our guys came out ready to play, and I felt like they continued to fight until the end. We just couldn’t get away from that one bad inning."