Familiar foil sinks Wildcats

An early-season issue returned to haunt the Davenport North baseball team in its postseason opener Friday night.

"One really tough inning, it was something that was an issue a lot for us early in the season. I thought we had moved past it, but it came back to get us," Wildcats coach Cory Wachal said following a 9-0 loss to Iowa City High in the opening round of Iowa Class 4A substate play.

A nightmarish second inning was the culprit at Mercer Park, ending of a seven-game late-season win streak for the Wildcats.

The Little Hawks mustered only three hits in the frame but sent 11 batters to the plate in an eight-run second inning, taking advantage of each of the three errors North committed in the inning.

The first allowed Gavin Koch to reach base to open the inning. He advanced on a passed ball, moved to third on a sacrifice and scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch.

It was the kind of inning for North.

"One thing led to another and that led to another," Wachal said. "Blake (Gaskey, the Wildcats’ starter on the mound) was throwing strikes, had a good game early, but we didn’t give him a lot of defensive help."