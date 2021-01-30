Family life pulls Oelmann from Sherrard coaching job

During his prep days with the Tigers, Oelmann got to be a part of great success on many playing fields, including the baseball diamond where he helped Sherrard to three straight regional titles from 2004-06, a run which culminated with a 31-5 season and a trip to state his senior year.

On the football field, he was a part of back-to-back playoff qualifiers in ’04 and ’05. He also helped the Tiger boys' basketball squad to regional championships in ’04 and ’06.

When he succeeded Sean McCollum as Sherrard's baseball coach, Oelmann inherited a squad coming off consecutive 2A regional titles, including a sectional championship in 2014. From 2016-19, Oelmann's teams went 53-50 with three winning seasons in four years and reached the 2A regional finals in 2017 and ’19, but fell short of a title both times.

"I felt like last year, we were poised to get over the hump that had eluded us," he said of the 2020 spring season, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic before area teams could hit the diamond.

"We were in a good spot; we had some quality teams every year I was here. We've got a lot of quality kids in all four classes and a great senior class. All of them are eager to learn. Every year I was here, we had 35 to 40 kids in the program."