Family life pulls Oelmann from Sherrard coaching job

SHERRARD — A former three-sport standout at Sherrard High School, Brandon Oelmann's affection for his alma mater runs very deep.
A key member of the Tigers' 2006 Class A state quarterfinalist baseball squad, Oelmann enjoyed the opportunity to return to the dugout when he took over as Sherrard's head baseball coach five years ago, and wanted very much to return the program to lofty postseason heights.
But with a wife and a three-year-old son, the '06 Sherrard graduate found the pull of family life to be equally compelling, ultimately leading to his decision to step down from his coaching position this past week. It was a decision not taken lightly by Oelmann, who teaches junior high P.E. as well as driver's education at his alma mater.
"It was more of a family decision, but there were definitely a lot of days my wife (Jessica) and me sat down and talked about it," he said. "It wasn't an easy decision. My love for Sherrard, being a student, athlete and coach there, is immense. I have a lot of pride in our school and our athletic programs.
"There were some sleepless nights for me, thinking `Is this the right move?' I'm really going to miss the kids, and the relationships I had with the other coaches and the administration, but this is best for me and my family. I've got this chance to be a dad, and I want to make the best of it."
During his prep days with the Tigers, Oelmann got to be a part of great success on many playing fields, including the baseball diamond where he helped Sherrard to three straight regional titles from 2004-06, a run which culminated with a 31-5 season and a trip to state his senior year.
On the football field, he was a part of back-to-back playoff qualifiers in ’04 and ’05. He also helped the Tiger boys' basketball squad to regional championships in ’04 and ’06.
When he succeeded Sean McCollum as Sherrard's baseball coach, Oelmann inherited a squad coming off consecutive 2A regional titles, including a sectional championship in 2014. From 2016-19, Oelmann's teams went 53-50 with three winning seasons in four years and reached the 2A regional finals in 2017 and ’19, but fell short of a title both times.
"I felt like last year, we were poised to get over the hump that had eluded us," he said of the 2020 spring season, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic before area teams could hit the diamond.
"We were in a good spot; we had some quality teams every year I was here. We've got a lot of quality kids in all four classes and a great senior class. All of them are eager to learn. Every year I was here, we had 35 to 40 kids in the program."
Oelmann had especially looked forward to the 2020 campaign, not only for the Tigers' prospects on the field after the previous season ended with a heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Knoxville in the Rushville-Industry Regional title game, but for the staff he was going to work with in the dugout.
With the addition of 2005 Sherrard graduate and former Mercer County head coach Nick Basala to a staff that includes fellow Tiger alumni Torry Leffel (class of ’05) and Rusty Plunkett (’04), last spring would have been a class reunion of sorts for Oelmann.
"Last year would've been exciting," Oelmann said. "I was looking forward to working with those guys."
As he steps back to focus more on family life, Oelmann feels that whoever takes the reins in time for baseball practice to start on Apr. 5 will have a deep talent pool to work with.
"We've got a great baseball culture here," he stated. "Whoever takes over has a bright future ahead."