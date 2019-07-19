DEWITT — Shane Sikkema trusts his offense to turn things around eventually.
After scoring three runs on four hits through the first four innings Friday night, Central DeWitt’s head coach witnessed an eruption at the plate he hasn’t seen in the postseason in quite a while.
The Class 3A third-ranked Sabers strung together five hits that scored five runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to hold off an upstart Anamosa squad 8-4 in their district opener at the Central DeWitt Athletic Complex.
“Experience goes a long way,” Sikkema said. “I think it helped that the Anamosa pitcher started feeling the heat and he had to throw a lot of pitches. At that point, the approach got to where we scored some runs and put them in a bad situation.”
Central DeWitt (34-3) will advance to the district championship on Monday and face a familiar Wamac foe in West Delaware, a 3-1 winner over Independence in the other semifinal. It swept the Hawks in its conference twin bill in June.
The Blue Raiders put together a rally in the top half of the fifth as Ely Lehrman roped a two-run double to put them up 4-3.
It caught the Sabers off guard.
“It was kind of a gut check,” senior Lucas Bixby said. “We needed to step up our game and we can’t overlook anybody.”
Alex McAleer, who started the contest on the mound, began the big inning with a single and advanced to third on an error. He was driven in by Garret Finley’s RBI groundout to tie the game at four.
Then, the extra base hits kicked in.
Tucker Kinney laced a triple to right field and was brought home to give the Sabers a 5-4 lead on Jake Swanson’s double to the right-center gap.
Bixby drove home a run on a sacrifice fly and Boomer Johnson scored on an error. The Sabers brought nine batters to the plate and roped three of their six extra base hits in the frame.
“Maybe they had a better idea on what was going on,” Sikkema said. “I can’t complain about our gap-to-gap power. They’re a very good baseball team when it comes to hitting.”
McAleer, Tucker Kinney and Boomer Johnson each registered two hits while Finley and Bixby each drove in a pair of runs. Bixby, a right-hander, notched his seventh win of the season in relief.
He got out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth and allowed just two base runners over the final two innings.
“Locating my pitches was the best thing that helped me get through that jam,” Bixby said. “Pitching it where they can’t hit it and we do a lot of that with our program.”
Anamosa (9-24) started the night off with a bang.
A two-run home run by Nolan McLean in the first inning, his fourth of the year, gave the Blue Raiders a 2-0 lead.
The Sabers responded by plating a run each in the first three innings. Finley had an RBI groundout to cut the deficit in half, Bixby launched his first long ball of the season to tie the game and McAleer scored on an error to give Central DeWitt a 3-2 lead.
“I had total confidence in all of our hitters, we’ve been working our tails off,” Bixby said. “Stringing the hits together and having confidence at the plate really helped.”
None of what Anamosa did surprised Sikkema.
“I’ve seen their scores and I’ve seen they have a couple good wins over perennial good programs,” he said. “Their pitching hit their spots early and we struggled a little bit with their velocity which is kind of concerning.”
McAleer struck out 10 Blue Raider hitters on 61 pitches. With Bixby throwing 46 pitches, both are available in the district final against West Delaware.
“That was our goal,” Sikkema said. “West Delaware is a great program. They’re going to come ready to play and I know they saved pitching. It’s going to be an interesting battle.”