DeWITT — Central DeWitt's Garrett Finley was not supposed to pitch during Wednesday's Class 3A substate final against Dubuque Wahlert.
But after the Sabers had to burn through their top pitchers to get through a 16-inning game on Monday, DeWitt turned to its No. 3 starter to earn a trip to state.
Finley more than delivered, holding Wahlert to a pair of sacrifice flies and scattering seven hits to help the Sabers to the substate title with a 3-2 victory. DeWitt (36-3) will play Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.
But Wednesday night belonged to the senior Finley, who said the plan did not involve him taking the mound against the Golden Eagles (18-22).
"I was expecting to (play catcher), but as a senior leader, I know my role on this team," Finley said. "If it came to me filling up seven innings on the mound, that's what I will do."
Finley was not overpowering with just two strikeouts, but the senior also issued just one walk. The rest of the way he kept Wahlert off-balance with a mix of breaking balls and well-located fastballs. He also got help from his defense, which played an errorless game.
Henry Bloom made several nice plays at second base, including one diving stop and throw-out on a sharply hit ball to lead off the third inning. And catcher Noah Thein gunned down Wahlert's potential game-tying run in the sixth inning as he caught Jared Weber trying to steal second base with one out.
Shortstop Devin Hurdle also made a diving stop on an infield base hit that prevented Wahlert from scoring a run with two outs in the fourth inning.
"My defense is everything to me, those are my brothers out there," Finley said. "I know deep down they will make any play for me in the field and the boost that gives me, is just huge."
Sabers coach Shane Sikkema said he had confidence that Finley could be strong even after the long night on Monday.
"He's a hard-working pitcher, and he's been on the varsity staff since he was a sophomore, and he's had a lot of experience in big-game situations," Sikkema said. "He is almost more valuable to us as a catcher and he's our best hitter, but to turn in a performance like that means everything. He was consistent, around the plate all night and let the batters get themselves out."
The Sabers also got the clutch hits when they needed to. Tucker Kinney blooped a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the third inning to put the home team up 2-0. Kinney caught a high, inside pitch off his hands, but the junior had enough strength to muscle it over the shortstop's head.
"I was just glad I got a piece of the pitch," Kinney said of his hit. "I was actually (joking) with my first base coach yelling 'Get out!' when I saw it get down. But this win feels great, Garrett did an awesome job."
Bennett Cutsforth, who had both of Wahlert's runs batted in with sac flies, cut the lead down to 2-1 in the fourth when he drove in Sam Pregler. DeWitt got another clutch two-out hit to push the lead back to 3-1 in its half of the fourth when Bloom laced a base hit to right-field, driving in Boomer Johnson.
Cutsforth's second sac fly in the sixth made it kind of nerve-wracking at 3-2, but Finley bore down in the seventh, getting two easy popups and then striking out the final batter. Finley said he made the trip to state with the Sabers in 2016 as a freshman — and he kept the pitch count while there. This time, he is a little more important.
"Probably more important this time," Finely said with a laugh when asked about his impact. "It's an amazing feeling, those guys are my brothers, and I love every single one of them and I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."