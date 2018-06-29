Davenport Assumption had a difficult time figuring out Wilton starter Cory Anderson on Friday night.
Through the first two innings, the Knights mustered only one base runner.
Come the third inning, Class 3A top-ranked Assumption got their bats popping, exploding for all five of their runs on four hits in a 5-2 victory over Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton at Assumption High School.
"Swinging at good pitches, working the count," Nick Gottilla said. "Goal for today was to play well and play our ball."
Gottilla was one of multiple batters who took cuts in the batter's box from a different spot in the lineup than normal.
After getting swept by North Scott on Thursday, Knights (22-9) head coach Billy Argo wanted to make changes.
"We weren't very good in a lot of ways last night," Argo said. "So we're just looking for a different look."
His moves paid off.
Gottilla batted leadoff and registered three hits and got the offensive party started with an RBI single for the first run of the day.
Jeremy McIntosh and Seth Adrian followed with RBI base hits to push the lead to 3-0.
Then Assumption got lucky.
Daniel Powers popped up, and what looked like an easy fly ball out turned into a 2-run single as Wilton (17-5) second basemen Tyler Hartman ducked to make room for right fielder AJ Boston, but the ball fell right in front of Boston.
"Those type of things we can't do against a good team," Beavers head coach Jake Souhrada said.
Argo was all smiles with how the inning played itself out.
"We actually looked like a baseball team, in a lot of areas," he said.
Five runs proved to be enough run support for Adam Quested.
The junior right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowed eight hits and struck out 10 on a full 110 pitches, and his defense turned three double plays.
"I've got a great fielding staff. They definitely know how to help me out," Quested said. "I can't take all the credit, my teammates helped me out a lot."
Wilton had a golden opportunity to jump out in front with no outs and the bases loaded, but a line drive to the shortstop turned into a 6-4 double play, and a strikeout ended the threat.
The Beavers stranded at least a runner in five innings, including the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
"We didn't get big hits when we needed them," Souhrada said. "We competed; we just didn't get it done."
For Quested, that first-inning double play calmed the nerves as he didn't allow a run until Brayton Wade's RBI single in the fourth.
He mainly used his fastball and curveball to get out of jams in the fourth and fifth innings.
"I was trying to overpower everybody," Quested said. "After that, I slowed it down a bit and hit more spots. Eventually it paid off."
Collin McCrabb had four hits — two of them doubles — and Hartman added a pair of singles. The rest of the lineup combined to go 2-for-18.
"Hopefully we can use this as a stepping stone heading into July," Souhrada said. "Assumption is a good team, and it gives our guys an opportunity to face good pitching.
"We had one bad inning that led to a loss."