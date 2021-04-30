 Skip to main content
Former Alleman assistant takes over Orion baseball program
PREP BASEBALL | ILLINOIS AREA

Former Alleman assistant takes over Orion baseball program

ORION — Hailing from the Chicago suburb of Lockport, it was not until doing a stint as an assistant coach at Alleman that Thomas Smith became fully aware of the Orion baseball program and its strength and success.

"I was teaching and working with the kids at Alleman and learning from (head coach) Jerry Burkhead," he said. "I knew a little bit about Orion, but when they beat Alleman in 2019, that put them on the map for me.

"I started learning more about them, about how Orion was traditionally strong in sports like football and volleyball as well as baseball."

Following two seasons on Burkhead's staff with the Pioneers (2018-19, with the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19), Smith is getting to know the Chargers even more up close and personal as their new head coach.

He was named to the position this past January. Smith succeeds Jeremy Jungwirth, who presided over the most successful chapter in the history of Orion baseball. In his three years with the Chargers, Jungwirth's teams posted a 60-34 record. They captured three straight IHSA Class 2A regional championships and won the Three Rivers Conference's West Division title in 2019, going 8-2 in the league and finishing 19-10 overall.

The 2017 Orion squad brought home the program's sole sectional and super-sectional trophies to date, capping a 21-14 season with a fourth-place finish at the state tournament in Peoria.

"What Jeremy did was create a strong foundation to build off of, but with 2020 canceled, it was almost like taking five steps back," Smith said. "That hurt everyone in Illinois. It put the momentum here on hold, so now, it's almost like having to rebuild again."

Indeed, the Chargers have only two holdovers from their 2019 roster still on the field — senior pitcher/infielder/outfielder Jarrett Thornburg and junior pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Quinn Hoftender. The only other senior on the ’21 roster is first baseman/outfielder Gavin Hamerlinck.

As a freshman two years ago, Hoftender was named to the Three Rivers West Division first team, batting .243 with two doubles, two home runs, 12 runs scored and 11 RBIs.

"There will be some growing pains this year for sure, but it'll pay off for us in the long run," said Smith, who followed his prep baseball career at Lockport with collegiate stints at Joliet Junior College and the University of St. Francis, also in Joliet.

"Right now, getting the kids in the game and getting them varsity reps, it'll bode well for us in the future."

Orion is off to a 2-2 start this spring, including an 11-7 setback to Sherrard in its Three Rivers West opener earlier this week. But as he alluded to, this is only the beginning to what Smith feels could be another lengthy run of success for Charger baseball.

"Absolutely," he said. "The end goal is to compete for conference titles every year and make a deep run through the postseason, and hopefully get back down to state."

AREA INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Mitchell Brooks, sr., 2B, Ridgewood: Did not earn All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors, but turned in a strong 2019 campaign by batting .357 with three doubles, 15 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.

Drew Dykstra, jr., CF, Fulton: Was a unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West pick as a prep rookie in 2019, batting .346 with 11 stolen bases and 7 RBIs.

Matthew Gray, sr., 1B, Mercer County: Earned his second-team All-Lincoln Trail slot by batting .374 with seven doubles, five home runs, 26 runs scored and a single-season team record of 44 RBIs.

Jacob Griffin, sr., 2B/SS, Riverdale: The first-team All-Three Rivers West standout looks to pick up after a 2019 season in which he batted .418 with four doubles, two triples, 10 RBIs, 10 runs and five stolen bases.

Coltin Quagliano, sr., P/SS, Annawan-Wethersfield: The Titans' three-sport standout and 2019 first-team All-Lincoln Trail pick posted a 5-2 pitching mark with a 1.82 ERA and also batted .460 with five doubles, one triple, 17 runs and 16 RBIs two years ago.

Bryce Rosenow, sr., 2B, Erie-Prophetstown: The second-team All-Three Rivers East pick batted .274 and drove in 17 runs in addition to scoring 20 runs two years ago.

AREA TEAMS TO WATCH

Ridgewood: The Spartans have won or shared the Lincoln Trail Conference championship the last three seasons and five times in a seven-season span from 2012-19, including a 14-2 finish to take the outright league title two years ago. That was part of a 25-7 campaign that included Ridgewood's first Class 1A regional crown in five years. Returning second-team All-LTC infielder Ganon Greenman will help lead the way for a Spartan club looking to pick up where it left off in 2019.

Erie-Prophetstown: The Panthers' first 2A regional title since winning back-to-back crowns in 2013 and ’14 capped a 17-10 campaign that included an 8-4 showing in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division, good for a second-place showing behind Spring Valley Hall. Senior second baseman Bryce Rosenow, an honorable mention All-TRAC East pick in ’19, is a key returner for first-year head coach Brad Tichler's squad.

Riverdale: After a year off, the Rams look to regain the momentum they built two years ago when they finished 11-8, the program's first winning season since 2011, and went 7-3 to finish second behind Orion in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. A nucleus led by senior infielder/pitcher and first-team All-TRAC West pick Jacob Griffin looks to continue Riverdale's progress.

Sherrard: With 2005 graduate and former Mercer County head coach Nick Basala taking the reins of his prep alma mater, the Tigers look to build on a ’19 campaign that ended at 13-12 (6-4 in the TRAC West, good for a third-place finish) and with a 2-0 loss to Knoxville in the 2A regional finals. However, the graduation of a strong senior nucleus last spring will mean some retooling if Sherrard is to take the next step.

Mercer County: Coming off a 20-10 finish in the first year for head coach and 2011 MerCo graduate Jacob Harrison, the Golden Eagles finished 9-5 and in third place in the Lincoln Trail and almost won its third 2A regional title in four years, falling short with a 2-0 title-game loss to Orion. Senior first baseman and 2019 second-team All-LTC pick Matthew Gray is back to help set the pace for the Eagles.

