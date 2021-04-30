Former Alleman assistant takes over Orion baseball program

"What Jeremy did was create a strong foundation to build off of, but with 2020 canceled, it was almost like taking five steps back," Smith said. "That hurt everyone in Illinois. It put the momentum here on hold, so now, it's almost like having to rebuild again."

Indeed, the Chargers have only two holdovers from their 2019 roster still on the field — senior pitcher/infielder/outfielder Jarrett Thornburg and junior pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Quinn Hoftender. The only other senior on the ’21 roster is first baseman/outfielder Gavin Hamerlinck.

As a freshman two years ago, Hoftender was named to the Three Rivers West Division first team, batting .243 with two doubles, two home runs, 12 runs scored and 11 RBIs.

"There will be some growing pains this year for sure, but it'll pay off for us in the long run," said Smith, who followed his prep baseball career at Lockport with collegiate stints at Joliet Junior College and the University of St. Francis, also in Joliet.

"Right now, getting the kids in the game and getting them varsity reps, it'll bode well for us in the future."