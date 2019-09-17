Blake Hanna is back at the helm of a Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball program.
Two years removed from stepping down at North Scott, Hanna was approved by Bettendorf's Board of Education on Monday night as the school's new varsity coach.
"When this opportunity came about, I was excited," Hanna said. "It got my juices flowing again. It is fun to coach at this level again."
Hanna compiled 228 wins in 10 seasons as North Scott's head coach, including a trip to the state tournament in 2015.
He never envisioned at that point he would be the head coach at one of the Lancers' biggest rivals.
"Life has a funny way of working itself out," said Hanna, who replaces Brandon Nau. "I missed it. I like coaching at this level of baseball, to see kids compete at the highest level in high school."
Hanna, who is physical education teacher at Ed White Elementary in Eldridge, has some work to do.
Bettendorf has gone 13-24 and 10-22 the past two seasons. It has finished eighth place in the MAC each of those years.
"Our biggest challenge is getting excitement into the program," Hanna said. "We need to have kids show up for offseason workouts on a regularly scheduled basis, more team-building functions among the varsity guys and kids just out wearing Bettendorf baseball T-shirts."
After not coaching in 2018, Hanna was the sophomore coach at Bettendorf this past summer.
He has formed relationships with many of the players he'll work with for the next two to three seasons.
"They are fun kids to be around," Hanna said.
Bettendorf had several seniors decide to not play this past season.
For the Bulldogs to become a consistent contender, Hanna said it starts with establishing a culture at the youth level.
"We need to build the right culture within the program where they do want to play baseball all four years," Hanna said. "Bettendorf baseball needs to be important in their mind."
The Bulldogs have pieces to build around.
Ashton Westphall was the team's ace as a freshman. Carter Furness, Andrew Wall and Zach Kipp, who all saw at least 16 innings on the mound, return.
"With the players I coached last year (at the sophomore level) and the younger players we had on varsity, I see a desire there to succeed," Hanna said. "I don't think we're that far away from getting guys to buy in and changing the culture to making Bettendorf a winning program consistently.
"Bettendorf is successful in about every sport. There's no reason it can't happen with baseball."
Living up to No. 1: The Tipton volleyball team moved into the top spot of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 3A rankings for the first time in program history last Thursday.
Tipton followed with a River Valley Conference sweep over Durant and then won the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday in Marion. The Tigers lost to the host school in pool play, but responded with wins over Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Davenport Assumption in the bracket format.
Coach Amy Calonder's squad is 16-2 going into Tuesday's match at Md-Prairie. Tipton hosts third-ranked West Liberty (9-1) on Thursday in a pivotal conference showdown.
Darsidan takes down No. 1: Camanche boys cross country runner Dylan Darsidan beat Tipton's Caleb Shumaker, the top-ranked runner in Class 2A, twice last week.
Darsidan, who earned all-state honors with his seventh-place finish at the state meet last year, won the Tipton Invitational last Tuesday in 16 minutes, 43 seconds. His 5,000-meter time was two seconds in front of Shumaker.
Then on Saturday at the Monticello Invitational, the junior widened the gap with a nine-second victory over Shumaker (16:10-16:19).
In the latest rankings by the IATC rankings, Shumaker, Bellevue's Brady Griebel and Darsidan occupy the top three spots in 2A.
Murphy captures win: With last Thursday's Marshalltown Invitational getting called off because of weather, the Pleasant Valley boys cross country team added a meet to its schedule. The Spartans traveled to the River Valley Invitational in Spring Green, Wisc., on Saturday.
PV senior Max Murphy won the meet in a personal-best 15:57. Ian Kaffenberger placed fifth and Tarun Vedula was 11th. The Spartans were second in the 20-team division with 61 points.