Free passes let Clippers stun Knights

Ogden scattered five hits, struck out four and walked one batter over 5.1 innings of work, but thrived once he had a lead.

After retiring the Knights in order in the bottom of the fourth, Ogden (4-1) allowed only one baserunner in the fifth before exiting after Tyler Maro reached on an error with one out in the sixth.

Armstrong retired the next two batters he faced before surrendering a pair of base hits in a scoreless bottom of the seventh.

“Casey settled down as the game went on and pitched a solid game,’’ Zumsande said. “He finished strong, which is what you to see, and he did that against a good, solid team.’’

One inning after scoring just one run and leaving the bases loaded in the third, Clear Creek Amana did the same in the fourth but this time the Clippers made their work count.

Breaking a 3-3 deadlock, Clear Creek Amana batted around in a three-run fourth inning that started with consecutive singles by Parker Smith and Brock Reade.

After a strikeout and a double steal, TJ Bollers dribbled an infield grounder that scored Smith to give the Clippers a lead they would not relinquish.

Bollers reached safely and on a bobble by Knights first baseman Maro, Reade came home.