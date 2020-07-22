Free passes let Clippers stun Knights

Admission to Wednesday’s Iowa Class 3A substate baseball game at Modern Woodmen Park was $8.
Clear Creek Amana enjoyed a free pass — 11 of them to be precise — and that sent the Clippers on their way to a 12-3 rout of top-ranked Davenport Assumption, denying the Knights a fourth consecutive appearance in the Iowa state tourney.
Assumption pitchers walked six batters and hit five more with pitches on a night when the Knights struggled to gain command of the strike zone from the onset.
Before adding the exclamation point to their win with a five-run seventh inning, four Clippers who were awarded first base came around to score, creating a comfortable margin that helped Clear Creek Amana secure a state tournament berth for the first time in school history.
“You don’t always have to hit the ball to score runs in this game. We did a good job of moving guys around when the opportunities were there,’’ said first-year Clippers coach Nick Zumsande, a long-time coach at Muscatine Community College.
After separating itself from Assumption with a game-deciding three-run fourth inning, Clippers senior pitchers Casey Ogden and Cade Armstrong limited the Assumption offense to a pair of hits over the final four innings.
“We were never able to establish much of a rhythm,’’ Knights coach Greg Thissen said. “Offensively, on the mound, defensively, things just didn’t fit together.’’
Ogden scattered five hits, struck out four and walked one batter over 5.1 innings of work, but thrived once he had a lead.
After retiring the Knights in order in the bottom of the fourth, Ogden (4-1) allowed only one baserunner in the fifth before exiting after Tyler Maro reached on an error with one out in the sixth.
Armstrong retired the next two batters he faced before surrendering a pair of base hits in a scoreless bottom of the seventh.
“Casey settled down as the game went on and pitched a solid game,’’ Zumsande said. “He finished strong, which is what you to see, and he did that against a good, solid team.’’
One inning after scoring just one run and leaving the bases loaded in the third, Clear Creek Amana did the same in the fourth but this time the Clippers made their work count.
Breaking a 3-3 deadlock, Clear Creek Amana batted around in a three-run fourth inning that started with consecutive singles by Parker Smith and Brock Reade.
After a strikeout and a double steal, TJ Bollers dribbled an infield grounder that scored Smith to give the Clippers a lead they would not relinquish.
Bollers reached safely and on a bobble by Knights first baseman Maro, Reade came home.
Following a single by Ben Swails, pinch runner Cash Jensen scored on a wild pitch and the Knights found themselves in a 6-3 hole.
The Clippers and Knights traded early runs, each scoring a pair in the opening inning and adding one run in the third.
“It was a little disappointing to come out the way we did,’’ Thissen said. “You’ve got to show up every day with your ‘A’ game and we didn’t have that. We were a little shaky from the start and coming off two pretty good games in the postseason, that’s the tough part. We didn’t bring our best.’’
Clear Creek Amana (16-5) grabbed a quick lead.
Ben Swails collected the first two of his four RBI when he drove a two-out single to left in the top half of the first, but Assumption used a run-scoring fielder’s choice by Seth Adrian and an RBI single by Justin Saskowski to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Swails delivered a sacrifice fly to give Clear Creek Amana a short-lived 3-2 advantage in the top of the third.
In the bottom half, the Knights (20-5) evened things up when Saskowski followed a two-out double to the gap in right center by Nate Schlichting with a run-scoring single to left.
