Freshman Reemtsma pitches Sabers into substate final

It was all about trust in his defense, Reemtsma said.

"Those guys give me all of the confidence in the world," he said. "They’re great teammates."

Reemtsma's best inning was in the fourth, when he needed just five pitches to retire the side.

"Like I said, I trust those guys," Reemtsma said. "They're great defensively."

"Their pitcher threw the ball really well," Fort Madison coach Ron Walker said. "He mixed up his pitches well."

The Sabers had a noisy first inning. Boomer Johnson, the second hitter, drove a home run to deep center field for a 1-0 lead.

Every ball the Sabers hit was with solid contact.

"We just needed to not everything at them," Sikkema said, laughing. "But that was a good inning."

Central DeWitt added a run in the second when Jacob Maher scored on a wild pitch, then Maher's home run nearly in the same spot as Johnson's gave the Sabers a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

"We jumped on some fastballs, hit them hard," Sikkema said. "Obviously took advantage of some small portions (of the ballpark) here, and that gave us a lot of confidence. And it gave Nic a lot of confidence.