Friday's IHSA sectional baseball finals

Dixon (17-2) at Geneseo (18-10), 6 p.m.: After playing both of their regional games on the road — a 6-5 win over Rock Island at Augustana's Swanson-Brunner Stadium and a 5-3 title-game win at Rockford Boylan — the Maple Leafs will play on their home diamond at Richmond Hill Park's Stone Field for the second straight game and could make it three straight home dates with a win this evening.
Coming off an 8-2 win over 2019 Class 4A fourth-place state finisher Hampshire in Wednesday's sectional semifinals, Geneseo would return to Stone Field for Monday's 6 p.m. 3A super-sectional game with a win over the Dukes, a former rival of Geneseo's from the old North Central Illinois Conference as well as the Northern Illinois Big 12. A five-time regional champion, the Leafs are shooting for the first sectional championship in program history.
Dixon, which advanced with a 5-2 semifinal win at Burlington Central, is shooting for back-to-back sectional crowns; the Dukes' 2019 squad parlayed the program's first regional championship into a run to the 3A state tournament, where they placed fourth.
This evening's winner returns to Richmond Hill Park Monday evening at 6 to face the winner between Washington (22-6) and Morton (14-11).
Annawan-Wethersfield (14-7) at Glasford Illini Bluffs (11-6), 4:30 p.m.: After rallying from an early three-run deficit to best Delavan 5-3 in Wednesday's sectional semifinals, the Titans face another club from the Inter County Athletic Conference in Illini Bluffs, which advanced by edging A-W's Lincoln Trail Conference rival ROWVA-Williamsfield 2-1.
A-W and, prior to the co-op, the Wethersfield Flying Geese have a combined seven regional championships, but no sectional titles to date.
Winner of 12 regional titles, Illini Bluffs comes in looking to extend its run of sectional titles to three in a row; the Tigers won their first sectional championship in 2018 and repeated the following season.
Today's winner advances to Monday's Normal Super-Sectional at 4 p.m. at Illinois State University and will face the winner between Milford (15-6) and Mount Pulaski (19-1).