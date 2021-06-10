Friday's IHSA sectional baseball finals

Dixon (17-2) at Geneseo (18-10), 6 p.m.: After playing both of their regional games on the road — a 6-5 win over Rock Island at Augustana's Swanson-Brunner Stadium and a 5-3 title-game win at Rockford Boylan — the Maple Leafs will play on their home diamond at Richmond Hill Park's Stone Field for the second straight game and could make it three straight home dates with a win this evening.

Coming off an 8-2 win over 2019 Class 4A fourth-place state finisher Hampshire in Wednesday's sectional semifinals, Geneseo would return to Stone Field for Monday's 6 p.m. 3A super-sectional game with a win over the Dukes, a former rival of Geneseo's from the old North Central Illinois Conference as well as the Northern Illinois Big 12. A five-time regional champion, the Leafs are shooting for the first sectional championship in program history.

Dixon, which advanced with a 5-2 semifinal win at Burlington Central, is shooting for back-to-back sectional crowns; the Dukes' 2019 squad parlayed the program's first regional championship into a run to the 3A state tournament, where they placed fourth.

This evening's winner returns to Richmond Hill Park Monday evening at 6 to face the winner between Washington (22-6) and Morton (14-11).