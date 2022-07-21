 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Friday's state championship baseball capsule

  • Updated
  • 0

Class 3A

Who: No. 2 Assumption (32-6) vs. No. 6 Western Dubuque (31-11)

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

Where: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City

Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88

Western Dubuque players to watch: Garrett Kadolph, sr., 1B (.435 avg., 18 doubles, 7 HR, 51 RBIs); Isaac Then, jr. P (7-0, 1.93 ERA, 54⅓ IP, 71 Ks; .374 avg., 14 doubles, 37 RBIs); Jake Goodman, so., 2B (.382 avg., 51 runs, 11 doubles, 24 stolen bases)

Assumption players to watch: Chance Dreyer, sr., P (9-0, 1.95 ERA, 50⅓ IP, 68 Ks; .336 avg., 12 doubles, 5 HR, 53 RBIs); Michael Ray, sr. UTIL (.420 avg., 4 HR, 41 RBIs); Jay Costello, sr., 2B (.389 avg., 55 runs, 27 stolen bases)

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Quick hits: Assumption and Western Dubuque were the top two seeds in the tournament respectively, as determined by the coaches. Though only separated by 84 miles, these teams didn't face off in the regular season. The Bobcats are making their sixth state tournament appearance but are looking for their first state title and are making their first championship appearance since 2006. The Knights are playing in their 15th state championship game and looking for their 12th state title, first since 2018. The Knights have outscored postseason opponents 55-5 while the Bobcats are averaging seven runs per game in the postseason. Kadolph, a Dubuque Wahlert transfer, is committed to play for Augustana College. Both teams have stolen 102 bases on the season.

— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf

Photos: Assumption baseball defeats Independence, 13-3, advances to Class 3A title game
Watch now: Assumption's Noah Mack on robbing a 3-run HR
Watch now: Assumption's Chance Dreyer on substate win
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News