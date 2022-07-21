Friday's state championship baseball capsule

Class 3A

Quick hits: Assumption and Western Dubuque were the top two seeds in the tournament respectively, as determined by the coaches. Though only separated by 84 miles, these teams didn't face off in the regular season. The Bobcats are making their sixth state tournament appearance but are looking for their first state title and are making their first championship appearance since 2006. The Knights are playing in their 15th state championship game and looking for their 12th state title, first since 2018. The Knights have outscored postseason opponents 55-5 while the Bobcats are averaging seven runs per game in the postseason. Kadolph, a Dubuque Wahlert transfer, is committed to play for Augustana College. Both teams have stolen 102 bases on the season.