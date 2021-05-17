Fulton rights ship with baseball victory over Rockridge

FULTON — After a rough patch last week during which it lost ground in the Three Rivers West Division pennant race, the Fulton baseball squad knew that it had to re-focus and not dwell on previous misfortunes.
Coming into Monday's matchup with conference rival Rockridge at Drives Park, the Steamers knew that after two losses the week before to TRAC West leader Sherrard, they could not afford to lose any more ground.
Buoyed by a strong performance from junior southpaw Drew Dykstra, Fulton got itself back on track and snapped its three-game losing streak with an 8-1 victory over the Rockets on a cool and overcast day.
The son of Steamer head coach Brent Dykstra shook off surrendering a unearned second-inning run and locked in to finish with a three-hitter, allowing just one walk and recording nine strikeouts to improve to 2-0.
"We came in knowing that last week was in the past; it was all behind us," said the younger Dykstra. "We all know what we're capable of doing, and we showed that today."
Looking for a win of its own to stay very much in the conference title picture, Rockridge (5-9, 3-4 TRAC West) went up 1-0 in the top of the second inning when Wyatt Rudsell worked a lead-off walk and scored on a two-out error. Through three innings, Rocket starter Tyler Hendley (2-2) made that lead stand up.
"I just had to focus on going out and doing my job, knowing the guys had my back," Dykstra said of allowing the early tally. "I knew we'd get some runs."
That happened in the bottom of the fourth. Brock Mason doubled in Kannon Wynkoop with the tying run and then broke the tie on a one-out single by Davis Ludin. An inning later, the Steamers tacked on six more runs, with two-run doubles by Connor Barnett (2-for-4) and Dykstra the key blows.
"Going from having success on the mound and doing it in your at-bats," Dykstra said, "it doesn't get any better."
For the 7-5 Steamers, Monday's win could not have come at a better time as it moves them to 5-2 in the TRAC West, a full game up on third-place Riverdale (7-6, 3-2) as the Rams' matchup at Sherrard (8-5, 6-0) was rained out.
In terms of the title race, Fulton also gained a half-game back on the Tigers after suffering a pair of losses in last week's matchups, a stretch that included a 6-3 conference crossover loss to Peru St. Bede last Friday.
"Last week was rough," said Coach Dykstra. "I think we had kind of a hangover from that in the first few innings today, but then we got a few breaks and took advantage of them. The best thing for us (Monday) was to turn the page and start a different chapter."
Rockridge coach Josh Gibbs hopes his club can likewise turn the page and move on. Prior to Monday's setback, the Rockets had won three of their last four games, including a conference sweep of Morrison last week.