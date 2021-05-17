Fulton rights ship with baseball victory over Rockridge

"I just had to focus on going out and doing my job, knowing the guys had my back," Dykstra said of allowing the early tally. "I knew we'd get some runs."

That happened in the bottom of the fourth. Brock Mason doubled in Kannon Wynkoop with the tying run and then broke the tie on a one-out single by Davis Ludin. An inning later, the Steamers tacked on six more runs, with two-run doubles by Connor Barnett (2-for-4) and Dykstra the key blows.

"Going from having success on the mound and doing it in your at-bats," Dykstra said, "it doesn't get any better."

For the 7-5 Steamers, Monday's win could not have come at a better time as it moves them to 5-2 in the TRAC West, a full game up on third-place Riverdale (7-6, 3-2) as the Rams' matchup at Sherrard (8-5, 6-0) was rained out.

In terms of the title race, Fulton also gained a half-game back on the Tigers after suffering a pair of losses in last week's matchups, a stretch that included a 6-3 conference crossover loss to Peru St. Bede last Friday.

"Last week was rough," said Coach Dykstra. "I think we had kind of a hangover from that in the first few innings today, but then we got a few breaks and took advantage of them. The best thing for us (Monday) was to turn the page and start a different chapter."