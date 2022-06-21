Fulton's Dykstra named to IHSBCA All-State squad

FULTON — This past spring marked the culmination of everything Drew Dykstra has worked for and strove to achieve while in a Fulton uniform.

The senior pitcher/outfielder and four-year varsity starter helped lead the Steamers from a 2-17 finish in 2019 to winning their first regional baseball championship in six years this past spring.

Playing a prominent role on the mound, in the field and at the plate for his 15-6 club, Dykstra was honored by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association when he was named to its Class 1A All-State squad.

"There's absolutely no better way to end it, other than winning a state title," he said. "I had a little bit of a clue; I saw my stats at the end of the year and they were good, I was named first team (All-NUIC West) and was conference MVP, and one of my coaches said I had a good chance at this.

"It was definitely in the back of my mind, but anybody that gets an honor like this, it's still a surprise no matter what."

This past season, Dykstra compiled a 6-1 record on the mound with a 0.65 earned-run average and 93 strikeouts in 43 innings. He also batted .500 with seven doubles, five triples, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases.

More than the numbers, what made this season a success in Dykstra's view was winning the Steamers' first regional plaque since 2016 and making a successful transition to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, finishing second in the NUIC's West Division.

"We didn't know what to expect coming into the NUIC (from the Three Rivers Conference); we had no clue what its baseball teams were like," he said. "We performed really well. We put all of our energy into it, and the results were good."

"It's awesome, especially coming from a small town," said Dykstra. "It puts the program on the map, and people look up to you."

Set to continue his baseball career at North Central College in Naperville, Dykstra looks back on pride at what he and his classmates were able to accomplish during their time at Fulton.

"You hear it a ton when people say their high school careers are over before they know it, you think they exaggerate," he said, "but it was over before we knew it.

"We talked about it a lot, about being starters since we were freshmen and going from 2-17 to almost winning regionals last year and doing it for our senior year. That was huge. We looked forward to doing this all year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0