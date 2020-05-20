Game on: IHSAA, IGHSAU approve summer baseball, softball season

“I was very surprised,” Wachal said. “I knew the governor would probably give the OK, but I was quite surprised how fast the (IGHSAU and IHSAA) okayed moving forward.”

The IGHSAU and IHSAA plan to issue further sport-specific guidance early next week. Transportation, umpires and the social distancing among fans and teams at games are among the questions.

There haven’t been any Iowa interscholastic sports since the boys’ state basketball tournament concluded on March 13.

The spring season — track and field, soccer, tennis and golf — was nixed because of COVID-19 in April. The coed state track and field championships were scheduled for this weekend in Des Moines.

“These seniors have missed out on so much already,” Wachal said. “I’m excited for our seniors, a good group of guys that deserve to have a senior season.”

Iowa is the only state to have state-sanctioned baseball and softball in the summer.

Stecklein was working on the field at PV when one of the facility workers told him Reynolds had given clearance for a summer season.